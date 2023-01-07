He's here! Chelsea release photos from David Datro Fofana's introductory shoot

Striker David Datro Fofana has completed his move to Chelsea from Norwegian side Molde on a six-year contract.

Striker joins from Molde

Has signed six-year deal

Becomes Chelsea's second January signing

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have completed the signing of striker Davide Datro Fofana and unveiled the 20-year-old in west London. Fofana is the Blues' third signing of the January transfer window, joining Benoit Badiashile and Andrey Santos in making the switch to Stamford Bridge. The attacker scored 24 goals and racked up 10 assists at Molde since arriving at the club in 2021, and Chelsea have told fans want to expect from their new boy.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The Ivorian's combination of pace, skill and strength make him a versatile striker, capable of scoring goals but especially adept at holding up the ball and retaining possession under pressure," the club wrote in a statement.

Getty

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fofana will add to Graham Potter's attacking options and is clearly delighted to have made the move to the Premier League side. "Hello dear fans, I’m here, I’ve arrived well and I’m very happy to sign for the club of my dreams. I’ll see you soon on the pitch, cheers!" he said.

WHAT NEXT FOR FOFANA? The new signing may have to wait for his Chelsea debut. The striker has not played since November and Potter has admitted he needs some time in training with his new club before he's thrown into first-team action.