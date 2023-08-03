Revealed: Chelsea to receive huge cut of Newcastle's £40m Tino Livramento transfer fee

Aditya Gokhale
Valentino Livramento Southampton 2023Getty
ChelseaV. LivramentoNewcastle UnitedSouthamptonPremier LeagueChampionshipTransfers

Newcastle are set to complete the signing of Tino Livramento from Southampton and Chelsea are liable for 50 per cent of the profits from the Saints.

  • Livramento to join Newcastle
  • Deal totals £40m
  • Chelsea due half the price

WHAT HAPPENED? Newcastle and Southampton reached an agreement for the transfer of full-back Livramento, with the total fee reported to be around £40 million ($51m). Chelsea are to receive 50% of the transfer fee due to the player having a sell-on clause included to his contract when the Blues sold the player to the Saints in 2021, according to The Telegraph.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After selling the 20-year-old to Southampton for £4m in 2021, Chelsea are owed at least £13m ($17m) and maybe up to £15.5m ($20m) on the Newcastle transaction.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below
LivramentoTodd Boehly Chelsea 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Livramento is still working his way back to full fitness after missing more than a year due to an anterior cruciate ligament tear, and he will need to be eased back into regular games. He featured only twice in the Premier League last season, making brief appearances in Southampton's last two matches.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

268133 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 106549Jude Bellingham
  • 28871Christopher Nkunku
  • 19487Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 21064Mason Mount
  • 11484Sandro Tonali
  • 32579Other
268133 Votes