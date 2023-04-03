Chelsea owner Todd Boehly concerned by Julian Nagelsmann's AGE in new manager search despite stellar reputation

Chelsea have begun their search for a new manager after sacking Graham Potter, but already have concerns over former Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann.

WHAT HAPPENED? Nagelsmann has emerged as a target for Chelsea in the wake of Potter's sacking and is available as he has just left Bayern. Yet the Blues have reservations over the German as he is still only 35, according to Sky Sports. Despite his youth, Nagelsmann does come with a stellar reputation. The German became the youngest head coach in Bundesliga history when he took over at Hoffenheim, going on to lead RB Leipzig to the semi-finals of the Champions League before moving to Bayern and winning the title in his first season in charge of the Bavarian giants.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are set to interview at least five candidates for the manager's job and will take their time making a decision over who to appoint. Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as an option, with Chelsea's owners believed to be impressed by the Argentine.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Potter was sacked after less than seven months in charge after his players became angered at some of his decisions and the lack of progress on the pitch. Some even lost respect for their manager to such an extent that they reportedly used Harry Potter references towards the 47-year-old.

DID YOU KNOW? Potter has the joint-lowest points-per-game return of any manager to take charge of 20+ games for Chelsea in the Premier League

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues will return to action for the first time since Potter was sacked on Tuesday against Liverpool in the Premier League. Interim head coach Bruno Saltor will take charge of the team for the match.