Chelsea open Nicolas Jackson transfer talks after baulking at Victor Osimhen price tag - with Villarreal set to sanction £30m summer move

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old Senegal international would be available for around £30 million ($38m) this summer, as the Evening Standard reveals that talks over a potential move are already underway. Jackson has attracted the interest of Europe's elite clubs after his blistering form saw him record nine goals in Villarreal's last eight La Liga matches of the season. He has reportedly impressed new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino, and could come in to solve their woeful situation in front of goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The decision comes after finding out the eye-watering prices of other forward options on the market. Namely Victor Osimhen, who, after his spellbinding season with Napoli, has caught the eye of countless elite-level clubs, leaving Napoli to capitalise with a reported £100m ($126m) asking price. Elsewhere, Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund and Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic have also been touted as potential options, although both are valued at over £65m ($82m).

AND WHAT'S MORE: Sensational developments in recent days have even seen the Blues linked with Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe. However, should the Frenchman even want to join the Premier League's 12th-placed side, Chelsea would reportedly be looking at a fee upwards of £150m ($190m) - not to mention his £893,000 ($1.1m)-a-week wages. Jackson, then, could provide a cheaper alternative to partner incoming RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku up front, for whom the club have already forked out £50m ($63m).

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The need to save is all the more important given the Blues' £121m ($153m) in losses last year, as well as over £600m ($759m) spent by the new ownership. Jackson's acquisition, then, could be shrewd one, as the club work on offloading two wantaway forwards of their own in Romelu Lukaku and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.