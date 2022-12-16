Boehly's got his man! Chelsea nearing appointment of former RB Leipzig technical director Christopher Vivell

Chelsea will soon name Christopher Vivell as their new technical director, according to reports.

Vivell to oversee transfer policy

Been in advisory role since October

Todd Boehly fills out his staff

WHAT HAPPENED? Vivell has been in the mix at Chelsea since October, functioning in an advisory role. But now, after securing a work permit, the 36-year-old will be announced as the London club's new technical director, as reported by Florian Plettenberg.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea's backroom staff has been in a state of flux since American owner Todd Boehly bought the club last summer. Some onlookers have suggested that the club's summer recruitment was rash, and the Blues' new owner will be hoping that Vivell figures to be a big step towards stability.

A product of the Red Bull system, Vivell left RB Leipzig in October, with the club citing "differences of opinion" as the reason for his departure. He was brought on for Chelsea in an advisory role shortly after. Vivell has some impressive transfer business in his past, having been involved in the deals that brought Erling Haaland and Karim Adeyemi to Salzburg.

WHAT NEXT FOR VITELL? Chelsea's new technical director will assume the role soon, pending a club announcement. And with the January window right around the corner, it will be interesting to see how the German manages the free-spending club's recruitment policy.