Chelsea loanee Andrey Santos & Barcelona's Vitor Roque forced to flee hotel room and take refuge in pool as earthquake hits Morocco during Brazil Under-23 duty

Chelsea's Andrey Santos and Barcelona's Vitor Roque were forced to flee their hotel rooms while on duty with Brazil as an earthquake hit Morocco.

More than 800 people have been confirmed dead with hundreds more injured following the earthquake that centred on the Atlas Mountains in Morocco late on Friday evening.

The Brazil Under-23 squad, who are in the country to play their Moroccan counterparts in an international friendly, were among those to feel the impact of the quake. Chelsea's Santos, who is on loan at Nottingham Forest, and soon-to-be Barcelona striker Roque are among the group, as well as other Premier League players Joao Gomes of Wolves and Brighton's Joao Pedro.

Their hotel is situated in the city of Fez, far enough away from the epicentre to avoid any serious consequences, but the players and staff were forced to flee their rooms and take refuge in the pool area after feeling a tremor.

The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) released a statement confirming that the group was safe, saying: "The CBF informs that the Brazilian Pre-Olympic Team delegation is safe in Morocco.

"Athletes and members of the delegation felt the tremor and left their rooms in the hotel in the city of Fez. For safety, they were taken to the hotel pool and returned to their room an hour after the earthquake."

Tributes continue to flood in from around the footballing world with the number of casualties expected to rise as time goes on.