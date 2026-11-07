Chelsea and Liverpool handed clear transfer response as Brentford refuse to entertain January offers for £40m defender El Hadji Malick Diouf

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Brentford have ruled out sanctioning a mid-season departure for record signing El Hadji Malick Diouf following fresh transfer links to Premier League rivals Chelsea and Liverpool. Having only recruited the 21-year-old Senegal international from West Ham United for up to £40 million in late August, Gtech Community Stadium chiefs consider him untouchable this winter.

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West Londoners reject winter approaches

According to TEAMtalk, Brentford hierarchy are not even contemplating a January exit for the left-back and would demand a substantial proposal before considering any future negotiations. Tied down on a five-year contract until 2031 with a club option for an extra 12 months, the defender is viewed as a crucial long-term asset under head coach Keith Andrews. Consequently, the Bees remain in a commanding position to fend off rival suitors.

Gradual integration explains limited minutes

Speculation surrounding Diouf's immediate future has grown after he was restricted to just one start and four substitute outings in the Premier League so far this term due to the consistent form of Keane Lewis-Potter. However, club insiders insist the coaching staff always planned to ease the youngster into the side gradually rather than thrusting him straight in as an automatic starter.

Andrews has previously highlighted the defender's young age profile and high ceiling for development as the primary reasons why Brentford broke their transfer record to secure his signature. Rather than looking to cash in, the west London outfit view him as a vital piece of their squad as they target a potential push for European qualification.

Summer admiration fuels fresh rumours

Reports earlier this week claimed that both Chelsea and Liverpool had recently reached out to the full-back's representatives to explore a potential transfer. Nevertheless, TEAMtalk sources have played down those claims by clarifying that the duo's admiration actually dates back to last summer.

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Both Premier League heavyweights were impressed by Diouf's displays for Senegal at the World Cup as well as the top-flight experience he gained at West Ham last season, where he provided five assists. Despite that historical scouting interest, neither club is believed to be plotting a formal bid when the market reopens in the New Year.

Full-back stays focused on development

With more than four years left to run on his current deal, everyone inside the Gtech Community Stadium expects Diouf to remain in west London beyond the January window. The young defender will now focus on challenging Lewis-Potter for regular starting minutes under Andrews during the second half of the Premier League campaign. Continuing his steady adaptation on the training pitch will be key as he seeks to justify his club-record price tag.