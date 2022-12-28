Chelsea sign 'the new Haaland'! Blues confirm deal for Molde's David Datro Fofana

Chelsea have confirmed a deal has been agreed for young Molde striker David Datro Fofana to move to Stamford Bridge in January.

Chelsea confirm deal agreed

Striker will leave Molde

Will join on January 1

WHAT HAPPENED? Graham Potter's side have moved to strengthen their attack by signing the youngster from Erling Haaland's former club Molde for a fee of £11 million ($12m). Fofana has impressed in 2022 witht the Norwegian club, bagging 15 goals and five assists in 24 matches, and will now hope he can make an impact in the Premier League.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Chelsea FC has reached a pre-agreement with Molde FK for the transfer of David Datro Fofana," read a club statement. "The 20-year-old striker will join the Blues on 1 January 2023. We look forward to welcoming David to the club!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blues have moved to strengthen their attacking options after seeing Armando Broja ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining a serious knee injury. Fofana will give Potter another striking option in attack alongside Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images.

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea's next game against Nottingham Forest on New Year's Day will likely come too soon for Fofana. Potter's side then welcome Man City to Stamford Bridge on January 5.