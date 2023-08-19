Taking a leaf from Chelsea's book! Klopp intervenes as Liverpool aim to hijack Man Utd's Amrabat move

Jurgen Klopp has intervened as Liverpool are reportedly pulling strings to hijack Manchester United's move for Sofyan Amrabat.

Man Utd courting Amrabat

Reluctant to meet Fiorentina's demands

Liverpool jump in to hijack transfer

WHAT HAPPENED? After losing to Chelsea in the race to sign Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, the Reds are leaving no stone unturned to convince the Moroccan to join them. Amrabat has been courted by Manchester United since the transfer window was opened but have been reluctant to meet Fiorentina's demands of £30 million ($39m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Violanews, Jurgen Klopp took the initiative to convince the player to join Liverpool and phoned him personally last Tuesday. During the telephone conversation, the manager explained the midfielder's importance to the squad despite signing Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai thus far this summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Amrabat has come to believe that he is not a priority for Erik ten Hag due to the stalemate in negotiations and is mulling over other options, the report claims. Meanwhile, Fiorentina will not allow him to leave unless their demands are met as they want to pair him up with Arthur Melo in the centre of the park in the 2023-24 campaign.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Amrabat was left out of Fiorentina's pre-season as the team management is convinced that his future lay elsewhere. However, it remains to be seen whether he ends up at Anfield or Old Trafford before the transfer window closes.