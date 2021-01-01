Chelsea striker Kirby signs contract extension until 2023

The England international forward has agreed a new deal having signed for the London club from Reading back in 2015

Fran Kirby has signed a new contract with Chelsea, which will keep the England international striker with the Blues until the summer of 2023.

Kirby has been in magnificent form this campaign, scoring 15 goals in 21 Women's Super League (WSL) games to fire Chelsea to the summit of England's top division.

She has regained form and fitness after several months out with illness, and looks set to lead the line for Emma Hayes' side for the next couple of seasons.

What has Kirby had to say about her new contract?

She told the Chelsea website: "I’ve been a part of this club for a very long time, and it didn’t take much thought. I knew where I wanted to be, and I think you could see that in my performances.

"I was really trying to prove to myself, to the fans who haven’t been able to watch me for a long time and to the club. It was a no-brainer for me that I wanted to stay in this environment.

"I really wanted to work and prove that I was worthy of a new contract. I’ve spent a lot of time out ill and I remember speaking to Emma at the start of the year and I said I didn’t want anything given to me, I wanted to earn my spot to play, I wanted to earn my spot to be involved with this team and stay in this team.

"That’s been a massive goal of mine this season and I want to keep doing that. I’ve signed a new contract, but I want to make sure that I keep pushing myself every day and, as long as I keep doing that, I know that I’ll be in a good place."

How has Kirby performed at Chelsea?

The 27-year-old has established herself as one of the most fearsome attacking forces in English women's football over recent years. Since moving to Chelsea, she has scored 62 goals in 97 appearances in all competitions for her club.

Article continues below

With the Blues, she has won three WSL titles and two FA Cups. She was also part of the England side which finished third at the 2015 World Cup and fourth in 2019.

In November 2019 she was diagnosed with a heart condition, pericarditis, which kept her out of action for several months and looked at one stage as if it might end her playing career. However, she has returned and has hit a superb run of scoring form which has earned her a new deal.

Further Reading