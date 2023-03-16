No more Mr. Nice Guy! Chelsea boss Graham Potter seen making 'win the f*cking Champions League' remark to spark laughter

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter stole the show at a club event on Wednesday, showing his personality in a fiery claim to win the Champions League.

Fiery Potter shows personality at event

Stakes claim for Champions League

Chelsea fans enjoy statement

WHAT HAPPENED? On what should've been a quiet midweek night for Chelsea with the Blues not in action, but instead preparing to face Everton in the Premier League at the weekend, head coach Potter managed to steal the show online for his confident showing at a club event hosted on Thursday evening.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on stage in front of a live audience at the event, the defiant manager delivered a rather hilarious response to a question about his objectives: "We will try and beat Everton, take the [Champions League] draw and then we will try and win the f*cking Champions League!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After a slow start to life and a particularly bleak 2023 that saw Potter on the brink of being sacked by Chelsea, the 47-year-old has finally managed to turn a corner and get an incredibly expensive - and bloated - Chelsea squad firing.

Fans have been crying out for the manager to show some steel and personality, which has seemingly come across in the last few weeks following a run of three straight wins that seems to have saved his job.

WHAT NEXT? In Potter's words, Chelsea host Everton on Saturday and will feel confident about securing a fourth win on the bounce.