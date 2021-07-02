Chelsea midfielder Gilmour joins promoted Premier League side Norwich on season-long loan

The 20-year-old joins the Canaries as he seeks regular first-team football, having played just 11 times for the Blues last season

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour has joined Norwich City on a season-long loan as the Scotland international seeks regular first team football in 2021-22.

The 20-year-old, who put in a man of the match display as Scotland drew with England at Euro 2020, made only 11 first team appearances for the Blues last season.

Gilmour has therefore joined the newly promoted Canaries for their upcoming Premier League campaign, after Norwich were promoted as champions from the second-tier after being relegated in 2019-20.

