Edouard Mendy has officially left Chelsea to join Saudi club Al-Ahli on a three-year contract.

Mendy moves to Saudi Arabia

Leaves after three years

Costs around £17m ($21.4m)

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have confirmed the sale of the goalkeeper as they continue to trim their squad this summer. Fabrizio Romano reports that the deal may be worth up to £17 million ($21.5m), and the goalkeeper has signed a contract until 2026. Mendy was signed in 2020 and leaves with a Champions League winner's medal following the Blues' triumph in 2021.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are looking to offload a number of players to Saudi Arabia this summer. N'Golo Kante has been allowed to leave to join Al-Ittihad, while Kalidou Koulibaly has moved to Al-Hilal. Mendy becomes the third player to formalise his exit, and Hakim Ziyech could well follow soon by moving to Al-Nassr.

WHAT NEXT? As mentioned, Chelsea will hope for Ziyech to complete his move to Saudi Arabia too, as they bid to bring down the number of players in Mauricio Pochettino's squad.