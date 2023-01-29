Chelsea confirm capture of Malo Gusto from Lyon with defender heading back to France on loan

Chelsea have confirmed their seventh signing of the January transfer window with the capture of 19-year-old defender Malo Gusto from Lyon.

WHAT HAPPENED? Right-back Gusto has joined Chelsea on a seven-year-deal, continuing the trend of the Blues handing out unusually lengthy contracts. The France Under-21 international will remain at Lyon on loan for the rest of the season before joining up with his new team-mates in the summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gusto is Chelsea's seventh signing this transfer window, as the Blues look to bolster an under-performing squad. He follows the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix and Benoit Badiashile in moving to Stamford Bridge, as new owner Todd Boehly continues to splash the cash.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Introducing himself to the Chelsea faithful, Gusto said: "I'm a fast player, a crosser, and box-to-box. I chose Chelsea because it's a very big club and I like the project."

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Gusto will be one of many new faces at Chelsea, as the London club look to boost their chances of qualifying for Europe this season. They are currently languishing in 10th place in the Premier League, and a visit from high-flying Fulham next Friday represents a tough prospect.