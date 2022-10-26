Chelsea confirm Laurence Stewart to join club from Monaco as new technical director

Chelsea have confirmed that Laurence Stewart will join the club as a technical director upon completing duties at AS Monaco.

Stewart to leave Monaco for Chelsea

Will focus on football globally for the Blues

Joins growing football team at club

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea confirmed in an official statement on their website that Stewart, who serves as technical director at Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, will leave the club to head to Stamford Bridge, upon wrapping up his duties with the Monegasque outfit.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Stewart joins a growing footballing operations team at Chelsea that has been re-assembled under the new ownership. Joe Shields is set to join from Southampton to serve as the club's co-director of recruitment, while other candidates continue to be linked with the growing department.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT THEY SAID: Stewart told Chelsea's website: "I’m delighted to be joining Chelsea and excited about the vision and direction of the club under the new ownership group. I am excited to join them to help them build a world-class global sporting organisation to consistently win on the pitch at the highest levels and provide player pathways to help develop our talent."

Club chairman Todd Boehly and controlling co-owner Behdad Eghbali added: "Laurence is an important appointment as we plan to build a deep sporting team that will collaborate closely. Laurence is a world-class football leader who understands talent management, data and scouting, player development and performance."

THE VERDICT:

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The club continues to reshape away from the pitch under the new ownership regime. Stewart's appointment is unlikely to be the last as Boehly and other owners continue to leave their mark on the Blues.