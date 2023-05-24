Chelsea cancel end-of-season awards after deciding ceremony would be 'inappropriate' due to nightmare campaign for the men's team

Chelsea have decided to cancel their end-of-season awards after a horrific campaign which will see them finish in the bottom-half of the table.

Chelsea had a poor campaign

Set to finish in the bottom half of the table

Will cancel end-of-season awards

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues are set to finish their latest Premier League campaign outside the top 10 while registering their lowest-ever points total in the division. They are currently in 12th place with 43 points and even if they win their last two fixtures they will not be able to reach the 50-point mark. The last time the London club finished in the bottom half was way back in the 1995-96 season, when they ended up in the 11th spot with 50 points under manager Glenn Hoddle.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to the Evening Standard, club officials have decided that it would be "inappropriate" to hold an end-of-season awards ceremony due to the failings of the men's team. Instead, awards for men’s player of the season, academy player of the season and goal of the season will be presented before the Blues' final home match against Newcastle on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea have not been able to hold the awards night in person since 2019. Covid-19 disrupted the following two years before sanctions placed on previous owner Roman Abramovich and the subsequent change in ownership forced the club to cancel the awards night last season. It is expected that Thiago Silva will bag the Player of the Year award, voted by fans, for his consistent performances at the back.

DID YOU KNOW? The Chelsea women's team have had a phenomenal season and will become WSL Champions if they win against Reading on Saturday. They also won the FA Cup earlier in May after beating Manchester United in the final.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The Chelsea men's team will return to action against Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday at Old Trafford.