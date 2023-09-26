Watch out Chelsea! Arsenal planning to rival Blues for Ivan Toney with January bid for £60m-rated Brentford striker

Ritabrata Banerjee
Ivan Toney Brentford 2022-23Getty Images
ArsenalI. ToneyTransfersBrentfordChelseaPremier League

Arsenal are set to rival Chelsea in the race to sign Brentford's star striker Ivan Toney in the January transfer window.

  • Arsenal enter race to sign Toney
  • Chelsea and Spurs remain interested
  • Brentford to demand £60m for the striker

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite having strikers such as Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah in his squad, Mikel Arteta is reportedly eyeing a move for Chelsea target Ivan Toney in January, according to The Mirror. Toney who is currently serving an eight-month ban for breaches of FA betting regulations, has rejoined training after completing half of his ban.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Last week, Bees boss Thomas Frank hinted that if the club gets the right price for the striker they are willing to let him leave in the next transfer window. Brentford are likely to demand a transfer fee of at least £60m for the 27-year-old forward.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Thomas Frank Brentford 2022-23Getty Images

Mauricio Pochettino Chelsea 2023-24Getty

Mikel Arteta Arsenal 2023-24Getty

WHAT NEXT? In January, Toney will have only 18 months left in his existing contract and it's thought that he is not keen on signing a contract extension. Arsenal will face competition in their pursuit for the Brentford striker from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

