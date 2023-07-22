Chelsea hijack Arsenal's bid for £40m Mohammed Kudus as Blues open talks with Ajax

Emmet Gates
202211287_Mohammed Kudus_Ghana(C)Getty Images
ChelseaArsenalM. KudusTransfersAjaxEredivisiePremier League

Chelsea have made contact with Ajax over the signing of attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus and hope to hijack Arsenal's move for the player.

  • Chelsea open dialogue over Kudus
  • No official bid from Chelsea yet
  • Arsenal said to have made offer

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea are yet to make an official bid for the 22-year-old, but have opened negotiations with the Dutch side over a potential deal, reports The Athletic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kudus is said to be close to agreeing personal terms with Chelsea over a move. Kudus' contract with Ajax expires in two years and he has reportedly refused an extension. Arsenal have reportedly also made a bid for the player, who is valued at around £40 million ($51m).

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kudus scored 18 goals and provided seven assists for the Dutch side last season.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

MOHAMMED KUDUS AJAXGetty ImagesMohammed Kudus Ghana.Getty Images.

WHAT NEXT FOR KUDUS? Much will depend on whether Ajax accept Chelsea's impending offer, otherwise the player could end up joining the Gunners.

