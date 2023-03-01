Chelsea advised to SACK Graham Potter as Mario Melchiot insists: 'He wouldn't have lasted in my time!'

Former Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot has advised the Blues to sack Graham Potter due to the club's poor form.

Chelsea on dismal run of results

Down in 10th place in Premier League

Potter under increasing pressure

WHAT HAPPENED? Potter has come under pressure at Chelsea after going on a run of form that has brought just two wins from 15 Premier League matches. The Chelsea boss is now facing a crucial two-game run, with the club concerned about becoming stuck in a rut. Melchiot, who played for the Blues between 1999 and 2004, is surprised Potter has lasted this long and thinks it's time for the club to part ways with their manager.

WHAT THEY SAID: "In my time, Potter would not last — that’s all I can say," the former Chelsea star told ESPN FC. "I feel sorry for him. I know everybody’s talking about the great manager he is, but with results like these, I have to be sorry and make a change.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Potter has been hit by further bad news ahead of Saturday's visit from Leeds, as Thiago Silva has been ruled out for six weeks with an ankle injury. However, the Blues do have a good record against the Whites at home and have won five of their last six meetings at Stamford Bridge.

DID YOU KNOW? Chelsea haven't scored more than once in any of their last nine Premier League games, netting just four goals in total in this time – only once have they had a longer such run in the competition, going 17 games between August and December 1993.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Potter will hope his side can snap a six-match winless run against Leeds on Saturday but will need no reminding the Whites ran out 3-0 winners when the two sides met at Elland Road back in August.