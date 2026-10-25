Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso confirms Mike Penders will start against Liverpool despite Tottenham nightmare

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Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has thrown his full support behind Mike Penders, confirming the young goalkeeper will retain his place for the upcoming Carabao Cup tie against Liverpool. The decision comes despite a difficult afternoon for the Belgian in the London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

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Alonso stands by Penders after derby error

The 21-year-old goalkeeper endured a rollercoaster full Premier League debut during the recent 2-0 defeat to Tottenham, making several high-quality saves before a costly second-half mistake allowed the visitors to break the deadlock at Stamford Bridge. Despite the scrutiny following the own goal, Alonso is determined to protect his young charge and ensure his development is not derailed by a single high-profile error. The Spaniard believes that experiencing the highs and lows of top-level football is essential for any player breaking into the first team, particularly at a club with the expectations of Chelsea.

"It’s part of the business; you need to deal with mistakes and we keep confidence in Mike and he will be in goal against Liverpool," said Alonso on the club's official website.

A collective approach to Stamford Bridge setbacks

The defeat to Spurs was a bitter pill to swallow for the Blues, but Alonso was quick to frame the result as a collective failure rather than an individual one. By confirming Penders' inclusion in the starting XI for the next fixture, the manager is sending a strong message about the culture he is building in West London. He expects his squad to rally around those who are still finding their feet in the English top flight.

The manager is using the Tottenham result as a teaching moment for the entire group rather than a reason for drastic changes. "We win and we lose together and it’s part of the job to deal with mistakes, myself as well as everyone," Alonso added.

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Young stars learning on the job

Penders was not the only youngster handed a significant opportunity against Spurs, with Geovany Quenda also featuring in the high-stakes environment of a London derby. Alonso acknowledged that for players like Quenda and Penders, these matches represent a steep learning curve that cannot be replicated on the training pitch. The manager is focused on providing the necessary platform for these talents to bounce back quickly.

"We support Mike and Geo (Quenda) as well, the guys starting their first [Premier League] games. He will want to prove he can do better - and we also have to show that," Alonso explained.

Focus shifts to Carabao Cup challenge

The upcoming clash with Liverpool represents a perfect opportunity for Chelsea to reset their momentum. With Penders confirmed to start, the focus will be on how the youngster handles the pressure of facing another one of the Premier League's elite sides. Alonso clearly values the Belgian's mental resilience and believes the Carabao Cup tie is the ideal stage for the keeper to showcase his true abilities under the lights.