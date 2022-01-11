Charlotte FC select Maryland's Bender first overall to headline MLS SuperDraft
Charlotte FC selected Maryland midfielder Benjamin Bender with the first pick of Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft as the expansion club prepares for its debut season.
Bender will head to Charlotte after playing two seasons at Maryland, having earned honors as a first team All-American and unanimous Big Ten Midfielder of the Year selection after scoring seven goals and providing five assists in 18 games.
Charlotte's pick was followed up by four more Generation Adidas selections, with those players not counting against teams' salary budgets while they retain GA status.
Editors' Picks
- 'We knew right away Salah was an amazing talent' - How an Egyptian teen sensation became a global star
- Julio Enciso: Paraguay wonderkid earning transfer interest from Europe
- Man City's rising star Palmer showing why Guardiola was happy to let Torres leave for Barcelona
- Forget Vlahovic: Arsenal's true transfer priority exposed by FA Cup catastrophe at Nottingham Forest
What happened?
After Charlotte chose Bender, FC Cincinnati selected goalkeeper Roman Celentano from Indiana with FC Dallas adding St. Louis forward Isaiah Parker.
Houston Dynamo selected Thorleifur Ulfarsson, an Icelandic forward out of Duke, with St. Louis defender Kipp Keller rounding out the top five.
San Jose Earthquakes perhaps got the steal of the draft, with forward Ousseni Bouda falling to them at 8.
Seen as one of this class' most talented players, Bouda, who comes from Burkina Faso, starred for Stanford last season, leading them in goals and assists.
Bender's big day
Selected first overall, Bender will now head to a Charlotte FC team very much still under construction.
The squad is still very much being built out, with the club yet to sign a Designated Player, although there are some familiar faces in former Leicester star Christian Fuchs and MLS veterans Harrison Afful, Chrsitian Makoun and Antone Walkes.
"Every time there's a new team that enters the league I think that the whole city is just super excited and ready to go," Bender said.
"I know the fans of Charlotte are going to be itching to see the team win and win right away and I think that coming into an expansion club is a good scenario for me. I think I have the ability to make an impact, so I'm just really excited to hit the ground running."
First round in full
Pick
Player
Position
School
1.Charlotte FC
Benjamin Bender
Midfielder
Maryland
2. FC Cincinnati
Roman Celentano
Goalkeeper
Indiana
3. FC Dallas
Isaiah Parker
Forward
St. Louis
4. Houston Dynamo
Thorleifur Ulfarsson
Forward
Duke
5. Austin FC
Kipp Keller
Defender
St. Louis
6. FC Dallas
Lucas Batlett
Defender
St. John's
7. New York Red Bulls
Matthew Nocita
Defender
Navy
8. San Jose Earthquakes
Ousseni Bouda
Forward
Stanford
9. Inter Miami
Ryan Sailor
Defender
Washington
10. Nashville SC
Ahmed Longmire
Defender
UCLA
11. Chicago Fire
Kendall Burks
Defender
Washington
12. Columbus Crew
Patrick Schulte
Goalkeeper
St. Louis
13. San Jose Earthquakes
Oskar Agren
Defender
Cemson
14. FC Cincinnati
Ian Murphy
Defender
Duke
15. San Jose Earthqyakes
Jojea Kwizera
Forward
Utah Valley
16. Vancouver Whitecaps
Simon Becher
Forward
St. Louis
17. Minnesota United
Tani Oluwaseyi
Forward
St. John's
18. Orlando City
Jack Lynn
Forward
Notre Dame
19. Atlanta United
Erik Centeno
Forward
Pacific
20. New York Red Bulls
O'Vonte Mullings
Forward
Florida Gulf Coast
21. LA Galaxy
Farai Mutatu
Forward
Michigan State
22. Sporting KC
Esai Easley
Defender
Grand Canyon
23. Colorado Rapids
Mohamed Omar
Midfielder
Notre Dame
24. Chicago Fire
Jacob Jackson
Goalkeeper
Loyola Marymount
25. Columbus Crew
Philip Quinton
Defender
Notre Dame
26. Colorado Rapids
Anthony Markanich
Defender
Northern Illinois
27. Portland Timbers
Justin Rasumussen
Defender
Grand Canyon
28. FC Dallas
Tsiki Ntsalbeleng
Forward
Oregon State
The big picture
The MLS Draft has taken on less importance over the years for a variety of reasons.
The rise of MLS academies has seen most of the top American and Canadian players signed up at an earlier age, foregoing the college process altogether or signing with clubs after previously featuring for them at the youth level.
Additionally, the league has signed a significant amount of young foreign players in recent years, with several South American stars opting to continue their careers in MLS.
However, several MLS Draft picks have gone on to star in the league and beyond in recent years, including Leeds' Jack Harrison, Club Brugge's Tajon Buchanan and West Brom's Daryl Dike, all of whom came through the draft process.
U.S. men's national team stars Miles Robinson and Walker Zimmerman have also broken out after being selected in the MLS Draft.