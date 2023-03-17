Champions League quarter-final draw: Chelsea to face Real Madrid, Man City get Bayern Munich

- Chelsea face Madrid in repeat of 2021-22 QF
- Guardiola comes up against former club Bayern
- Opportunity for Milan derby in semi-finals
WHAT HAPPENED? Graham Potter's Blues were drawn against the holders Madrid in what will be a repeat of the 2021-22 quarter-final. Arguably the tie of the round is City against Bayern, where Pep Guardiola will come up against his former club. It is an all-Italian tie between six-time winners Milan and Serie A high-flyers Napoli, while 2010 winners Inter will also take on Benfica, who blew away Club Brugge in the last 16.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUARTER-FINAL DRAW IN FULL:
Real Madrid vs Chelsea
Inter vs Benfica
Manchester City vs Bayern Munich
Milan vs Napoli
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SEMI-FINAL DRAW:
Milan or Napoli vs Inter or Benfica
Real Madrid or Chelsea vs Manchester City or Bayern Munich
