Champions League quarter-final draw: Chelsea to face Real Madrid, Man City get Bayern Munich

Chelsea will play Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals 2022-23, while Manchester City face Bayern Munich in a blockbuster clash.

Chelsea face Madrid in repeat of 2021-22 QF

Guardiola comes up against former club Bayern

Opportunity for Milan derby in semi-finals

WHAT HAPPENED? Graham Potter's Blues were drawn against the holders Madrid in what will be a repeat of the 2021-22 quarter-final. Arguably the tie of the round is City against Bayern, where Pep Guardiola will come up against his former club. It is an all-Italian tie between six-time winners Milan and Serie A high-flyers Napoli, while 2010 winners Inter will also take on Benfica, who blew away Club Brugge in the last 16.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUARTER-FINAL DRAW IN FULL:

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

Inter vs Benfica

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich

Milan vs Napoli

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SEMI-FINAL DRAW:

Milan or Napoli vs Inter or Benfica

Real Madrid or Chelsea vs Manchester City or Bayern Munich

More to follow...