Champions League: M’Baye Niang rooting for Torino
Rennes striker M'Baye Niang has put his weight behind Torino for a place in next season's Champions League.
A win over his former side AC Milan at the weekend brightened the Turin outfit’s chances of making the top four in Serie A.
The 2-0 defeat of Gennaro Gattuso's side moved the Bull to sixth in the log, level on 56 points with their visitors, who dropped to seventh. They are currently three points off fourth-placed Atalanta.
With four Serie A matchdays to go, league winners Juventus and Napoli are the only Italian sides confirmed for 2019-20 Champions League, with Inter Milan, Atalanta, Roma, Torino, Milan and Lazio all in the running for the remaining two spots.
"Torino are doing very well in the league, and I wish to see them in the Champions League next season," Niang told Gazzetta.it.
Niang is still a Torino player but currently features on loan at Rennes after struggling to adapt to life in Serie A, having first arrived at AC Milan.
This season, however, he has been one of the top performers at Rennes, helping them to a French Cup triumph after they defeated league winners Paris Saint-Germain in the final.
His displays have reportedly seen the French side willing to match his €15 million buyout clause.
On the international scene, his Senegal side have been drawn in Group C at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on June 21 in Egypt.
The Teranga Lions will begin their Afcon campaign against Tanzania in Cairo, before meeting Algeria and Kenya as they look to reach the knockout stages.