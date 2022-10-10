Celtic vs RB Leipzig: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Celtic against RB Leipzig on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Celtic are in desperate need of a win when they face RB Leipzig in the return fixture in Group F of the 2022-23 Champions League on Tuesday. The Hoops are bottom of the table with just a point and lost 3-1 at the Red Bull Arena last week.

The point for Celtic came in the away fixture against Shakhtar Donetsk but Ange Postecoglou's men face an uphill battle with Real Madrid - against whom they lost 3-0 - also in the same group. The hosts need a volte-face in order to keep their last 16 hopes alive.

Entering the tie third in the group, the Germans are not in a much better place either. They have endured defeats against Donetsk (4-1) and Real Madrid (2-0) so far, before finally picking up three points last week.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Celtic vs RB Leipzig date & kick-off time

Game: Celtic vs RB Leipzig Date: October 11, 2022 Kick-off: 3pm ET / 8pm BST / 12:30am IST (Oct 12) Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow

How to watch Celtic vs RB Leipzig on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), Celtic vs RB Leipzig is available to stream live on Paramount+.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on CBS Sports.

BT Sport 3 and BT Sport Ultimate is showing the game between Celtic and RB Leipzig in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the UCL broadcasting rights, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. CBS Sports Paramount+ UK BT Sport 3/Ultimate BT Sport website/app India N/A SonyLIV

Celtic squad & team news

Having injured his knee in the game last week, captain Callum McGregor is ruled out until next month.

Postecoglou made a bunch of changes in the 2-1 domestic win over St. Johnstone on Saturday, and the likes of Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi are expected to be back in the XI on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers attended full training and should be deemed fit, but Carl Starfelt is still out injured.

David Turnbull has recovered from tonsillitis.

Celtic Possible XI: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Taylor; Hatate, McCarthy, O'Riley; Maeda, Furuhashi, Jota

Position Players Goalkeepers Hart, Bain, Siegrist Defenders Starfelt, Jenz, Carter-Vickers, Bernabei, Ralston, Welsh, Juranovic, Taylor Midfielders Mooy, Turnbull, McCarthy, Ideguchi, Abildgaard, O'Riley, Robertson, Hatate, Forrest Forwards Giakoumakis, Furuhashi, Haksabanovic, Abada, Jota, Maeda

RB Leipzig squad and team news

Leipzig also lost their captain, goalkeeper Peter Gulasci, to injury in the reverse fixture, with Janis Blaswich to slot in.

Marco Rose won't be able to avail the services of Lukas Klostermann, Konrad Laimer and Dani Olmo, but won't be too worried with an attacking unit consisting of Timo Werner, Christopher Nkunku, Andre Silva and Dominik Szoboszlai to finish the job.

RB Leipzig Possible XI: Blaswich; Simakan, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum; Kampl, Schlager; Szoboszlai, Nkunku, Werner; Silva