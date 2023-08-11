Find all the details you need to know about how to watch the Bhoys in action this season

It's both a surprise throwback and a brave new era at Celtic this season, as the Scottish Premiership champions prepare for their second life under Brendan Rodgers. The former Leicester City boss is back at the helm at Celtic Park, four years after he walked out on them to take charge of the Foxes.

The Northern Irishman's return has been met with a mixed reception, but his record in Glasgow speaks for itself, and they will have every bit of confidence they can take the title against cross-city rivals Rangers once again.

Picking up tickets to catch the Bhoys can be a little overwhelming sometimes, but don't worry. Allow GOAL to let you know just what options you've got to catch Celtic across next season, where to find tickets, and how much they'll cost you.

Upcoming Celtic tickets for sale and ticket prices

With domestic and international action on the calendar, there will be no shortage of chances to get behind Celtic this season at home and abroad. Below, you can find their upcoming home fixtures, alongside average ticket costs.

List of Celtic home fixtures

Date Fixture Price Available at Tue Aug 1, 2023 Athletic Club £22 eTicketing

Fans looking to take in Celtic matches this campaign will get tickets to see them in action at their regular home ground of Celtic Park, located in the Parkhead area of Glasgow's East End. Affectionately known by the former name to fans, it is the largest football-specific stadium in Scotland, and has been at its current site since 1892.

With a capacity of 60,411, it is the largest football-specific stadium in Scotland, dwarfing both neighboring Ibrox and Hampden Park - the home of Rangers and the Scotland national team, respectively. Only Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium, the home of the Scotland national rugby union team, holds more nationwide.

A redevelopment in the 1990s brought the ground to its current form, though a section of safe standing was introduced in 2016. The Scotland national team has played almost two dozen times at the ground over its existence, while concerts by The Who, Prince, and U2 have also been held at the stadium. It previously also hosted speedway events, though these have long been discontinued.

Where can I stay around Celtic Park?

There are several hotels for visitors to stay around Parkhead and across the wider Glasgow metropolitan area.

The interactive map below shows what is available within the immediate vicinity of the ground, although the city's public transport system will present easy options for travel if further afield.

Celtic tickets and prices

As the dominant force in Scottish football over the past decade, Celtic's grip on the game in Glasgow and across the rest of the nation looks unlikely to be challenged by many once again this season.

There are a number of options when it comes to ticketing for Celtic fixtures, from individual match passes to season tickets, hospitality options, and more. You can pick up basic tickets through the club's official website, while resale options can be found on sites like StubHub.

Celtic season tickets: benefits, pricing, and availability

With another rich season of success behind them thanks to Postecoglu's efforts, it will come as little surprise to long-term fans that Celtic have already sold out their allocation of season tickets for the 2023-24 Scottish Premiership season following another title triumph.

As the only way to guarantee a seat for the full campaign at Celtic Park, supporters have snapped them up already - but if you want to stay in the loop about future campaigns and put yourself in the mix for a season pass, keep a close eye on the club's official website for waiting list applications.

Celtic Matchday tickets: options, categories, and prices

Like most Scottish Premiership fixtures, you can choose from a range of ticketing options for individual games, with prices typically retailing for Celtic clashes up to £32 for an adult and £22 for concessions, with selected hospitality packages costing more.

As a standard pass goes, the club's ticket prices stand in stark contrast to some of the fees issued by mid-table Premier League clubs south of the border in England, reflecting an excellent value purchase - if you are able to get it.

The large demand for Celtic tickets means that some games will sell out faster than others, and this can lead to tickets being offered on secondary retail sites at inflated prices. However, make sure you are not paying over the odds for your ticket if you do pursue that option.

Celtic Ticket pricing and seating

With the club's own internal ticket portal helming sales over an external supplier, the pricing structure for Celtic tickets is less hampered by the dynamic structure endemic to US-based sports that are catered to be further providers.

With a nearly all-seater stadium and a pocket of safe standing, Celtic Park offers a range of viewpoints and options for fans to take in the Bhoys across the course of the Scottish Premiership season.

In addition, various hospitality packages are dotted around the stadium, allowing supporters the chance to enjoy themselves in premium surroundings, with prices rising to £299 per person, depending on your option.

Important considerations: authenticity and availability

The easiest way to buy Celtic tickets is through the club's official ticket portal, powered by eTicketing.

Celtic's own portal is the club's main stop for tickets for fixtures both at Celtic Park and for the away allocation given to the club for road fixtures across the 2023-24 campaign and should be the first port of call for any fan looking to make a purchase.

Tickets are not likely to be subject to dynamic pricing, ensuring there will be few fluctuations, but it is still good to try and secure your seat early if possible, particularly if demand is unexpectedly high for particular fixtures.

Individual passes are currently only available for the club's pre-season schedule, which includes a testimonial game for James Forrest against Athletic Club in early August. When on-sale dates are confirmed for 2023-24 fixtures, GOAL will have all the details.

Buy Celtic tickets through the club's official portal

Can I buy Celtic tickets without a membership?

You don't have to be a member to purchase a Celtic ticket, with them available to pick up through the club's online portal like you would pick up a ticket for a concert or theatrical event.

Celtic doesn't currently offer a membership scheme outside its season ticket packages, which gives access to a number of events and discounts.

Celtic hospitality tickets and packages

With a rich history within Scottish football and the attraction of regular European nights thanks to their continued domestic success, there is no shortage of deluxe options with which to take in a game at Celtic Park. There are numerous premium packages, detailed below:

Club 67

Access to Club 67 Hospitality in the Kerrydale Suite

Live entertainment

Half-time snacks, tea, and coffee

Matchday programme

Padded seat to view the match

Post-match lounge access with drinks available to purchase

Number 7

Champagne reception

4-course meal with wine

Half-time snacks, teas, and coffee

Padded executive seat to view the match

Pre and post-match complimentary bar

Matchday gift

Matchday programme

When do Celtic hospitality tickets go on sale?

Hospitality packages are available on a nightly rental basis or as a seasonal package for Celtic, though the latter has sold out already for the 2023-24 campaign. You can find more information in the club's premium section on their website, alongside details on how to get in touch with them to book a game or more.

With a number of options to choose from, you can be spoiled for choice when it comes to taking in a game in luxury at Celtic Park.

FAQs

How can I buy Celtic season tickets?

Right now, you cannot purchase season tickets for Celtic's 2023-24 Scottish Premiership campaign, with them having sold out ahead of the new season.

However, keep a close eye on the club's website for further announcements surrounding ticket options for the campaign and passes beyond.

How can I buy Celtic away tickets?

You can either purchase tickets to see Celtic away from Celtic Park through the club itself or through the individual retailer for their opponent.

Be aware that Celtic's allocation of road game tickets will likely be limited and that purchasing them from the host team may require you to be a pre-existing member.

How hard is it to get Celtic football match tickets?

Celtic tickets can be difficult to obtain, particularly for the Old Firm - their infamous derby against Rangers - and for other matches.

However, some matches are easier to obtain tickets for. It is best to keep a close eye on the club's official website for updates as to on-sale periods and fixture listings, before deciding which game you wish to attend.

How do I buy cheap Celtic tickets?

The cheapest way to purchase Celtic tickets is to purchase them straight from the club's official ticket portal.

What is the best way to travel to Celtic Park?

The best way to travel to Celtic fixtures is by public transportation, with trains from either Queen Street to Bellgrove or Glasgow Central and Argyle Street to Dalmarnock and Bridgeton putting you a 15-minute walk away from Celtic Park.

For those traveling by road, the address is Celtic Park, Glasgow, G40 3RE, Scotland. However, be warned that on-site parking is extremely limited, as it is around the surrounding residential areas.

Can I book a tour of Celtic Park?

You can purchase a stadium tour to take in Celtic Park at your own leisure, allowing you to see behind the scenes of Celtic, visit the tunnel, dressing room, and dugout, and learn more about the club's history.

Prices start from £17 for adults.