Cavani will leave Manchester United this summer, confirms Rangnick

Edinson Cavani will leave Manchester United this summer, coach Ralf Rangnick has confirmed.

The Uruguayan striker played his final game for the Red Devils as they suffered a 1-0 loss against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Cavani, 35, is out of contract this summer and the German coach confirmed he will depart the club in the coming transfer window.

What has Rangnick said about Cavani's future?

Rangnick said he expects the team to look similar next season with the exception of the ex-Paris Saint-Germain man.

"It would be good to finish this season with a good game, three points, and I'm pretty sure the team sees it the same way," he told MUTV.

"Out of our starting XI, there will be 10, apart from Edi Cavani, who will still be playing for this club next season. I presume they’d much rather play in the Europa League than the Conference League."

How did Cavani perform for Man Utd?

Cavani joined the Red Devils on a free transfer in October 2020. The forward had departured PSG after his contract expired and went on to play 58 times for United.

Cavani ended up scoring 19 times in the United jersey, with 20 of those appearances coming in the 2021-22 campaign.

However, the former Palermo star could not help Rangnick's team to a top-four finish in the Premier League this term.

Their 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace on Sunday ensured they finished sixth in the table, securing a spot in the Europa League next season.

