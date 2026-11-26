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Inter have officially secured the long-term future of Carlos Augusto after the versatile Brazilian put pen to paper on a significant contract extension. The deal rewards the former Monza man for his exceptional tactical flexibility and consistent performances under Cristian Chivu since arriving at the San Siro.

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Nerazzurri secure long-term commitment

Inter have moved decisively to secure one of their most reliable performers, confirming that Augusto has signed a new three-year contract extension. The agreement, finalised at the club's headquarters on Thursday, November 26, extends his stay in Milan until June 2031, effectively adding three seasons to his previous deal that was set to expire in 2028.

The 27-year-old expressed his immense satisfaction after concluding the negotiations and committing the peak years of his career to the reigning Italian champions. 'I am happy, I have been waiting for this renewal for a long time. I will repay the trust in me in the best possible way,' the Brazilian defender said.

Tactical flexibility proves vital

His representative, Giuseppe Riso, was also present for the formalities and highlighted the player's elevated importance within Chivu's squad. 'The objective was to have him recognised with a new status, deserved through great performances. Nobody can do without him,' Riso added, underscoring the wing-back's rapid rise in the Nerazzurri hierarchy.

Since the start of the current campaign, Augusto has established himself as a vital cog in the Inter machine due to his versatility, proving equally effective as a left-sided centre-back, where he often deputises for Alessandro Bastoni, and as a left midfielder, filling in for Federico Dimarco.

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International recognition follows club success

His performances have been equally impressive in front of goal this season, with Augusto scoring twice in 10 Serie A appearances and adding two more goals in four Champions League outings, including one in Inter's 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in Madrid. Since joining Inter in 2024, the Brazilian has made 156 appearances for the club, scoring 10 goals and providing 15 assists across all competitions.

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The defender's consistently high level of performance has not gone unnoticed beyond the borders of Italy, catching the eye of the Brazilian national team setup. His growth at the San Siro earned him a call-up to the Selecao squad managed by Carlo Ancelotti, and he featured in Brazil's 3-2 defeat to Japan during the most recent international break, further underlining his growing importance at international level.

Augusto's trophy haul at Inter

Since joining Inter, Augusto has enjoyed considerable success at the club, winning the Serie A title twice, the Coppa Italia once and the Supercoppa Italiana once. He has also experienced a run to the Champions League final, finishing as a runner-up in the competition.

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Inter currently sit third in the Serie A standings with 29 points, just three behind league leaders Lazio. Chivu's side will look to close the gap at the top when they welcome Genoa to San Siro on Saturday.