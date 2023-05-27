Carlo Ancelotti provides updates on Real Madrid's succession plan to Karim Benzema as he name-drops ex-Premier League strikers Iago Aspas, Alvaro Morata & Joselu

Carlo Ancelotti claimed that Real Madrid are in search of a striker in the transfer market who can replace Karim Benzema in the long run.

Real Madrid in search of Benzema's replacement

Ancelotti admires Morata, Aspas and Joselu

Real Madrid face Sevilla on Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? The Real Madrid boss clarified that the club is looking for a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema, who turns 36 at the end of this year. The Italian manager also revealed the names of some of the strikers he loves, including former Premier League players like Alvaro Morata and Iago Aspas.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reports, Ancelotti said, "Joselu? I like him a lot, I also like Aspas and Morata. I like those who score goals. We are working on this. I won't say names of our targets now."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The French forward, who won the Ballon d'Or last year, has appeared in 42 matches for Los Blancos in all competitions this season, where he scored 30 goals and provided six assists.

WHAT NEXT FOR KARIM BENZEMA? The striker will be next seen in action on Saturday when Ancelotti's side take on Sevilla in La Liga.