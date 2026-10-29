Carlo Ancelotti defends Estevao call-up despite limited Chelsea minutes

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti backed Chelsea youngster Estevao after calling him up to the senior national squad despite a lack of regular playing time in England. Ancelotti insisted the national team operates under different objectives than European clubs.
Ancelotti includes Chelsea wonderkid Estevao
Chelsea winger Estevao earned a place in Carlo Ancelotti's 26-man Brazil squad for November's international friendlies in Singapore against Japan and the host nation. The 19-year-old forward has found first-team minutes hard to come by since moving to Stamford Bridge.
Despite his limited domestic action, Ancelotti remains determined to offer Estevao international exposure.
The Italian manager highlighted the player's immense long-term potential for the national team.
Manager pledges continuous support for teenage talent
Ancelotti made it clear that Estevao's club situation will not prevent the coaching staff from nurturing his talent. "We hope he can show all the quality he has. We'll keep an eye on him," Ancelotti affirmed.
"If he doesn't play a single minute at Chelsea, we'll keep an eye on him until the day we think he's no longer useful for the national team."
"Until the day we think he is useful... we'll keep an eye on him, giving him the opportunity to progress normally, as is necessary for a 19-year-old. These are different objectives from those at Chelsea," he asserted.
Ancelotti highlights positive side of limited club workload
Reflecting on both Estevao and Real Madrid's Endrick, Ancelotti argued that a lack of club minutes presents a silver lining on international duty. "I always believe that with one eye you have to look behind you, and with the other you have to look ahead," Ancelotti explained.
"Looking behind you means that obviously Estevao or Endrick would be better off having minutes to develop."
"But we can also say, in a positive way, that they arrive fresh, they are not tired. They can perform well with the national team," the coach noted.
Estevao prepares for Singapore friendly opportunities
Estevao will look to use the November matches against Japan and Singapore to showcase his sharp attack qualities.
Ancelotti plans to give his young forwards ample playing time across both fixtures.
The teenager joins up with the squad in Southeast Asia next week.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.