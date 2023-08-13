'It's like he's been with us for a long time!' - Carlo Ancelotti amazed by 'outstanding' Jude Bellingham after Real Madrid debut heroics

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti praised Jude Bellingham's exceptional debut in the league.

Ancelotti lauds Bellingham's remarkable debut performance

WHAT HAPPENED? In a stunning debut for Real Madrid, new summer signing, Jude Bellingham, showcased his exceptional skills and scored a goal from a corner against Athletic Club.

WHAT THEY SAID: “He’s outstanding. He has plenty of personality and has adapted very quickly to the team's system. It seems like he's been with us for a long time and he's a very talented player,” said Ancelotti.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Birmingham City player joined Madrid from Borussia Dortmund this summer as the European giants reinforced their midfield. Los Blancos signed the Englishman on a six-year deal and paid a fee of €103 million that could rise up to €133 million with bonuses.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Ancelotti's side is set to face Almeria in their next La Liga fixture on the 18th of August.