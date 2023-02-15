Joao Cancelo dismisses Pep Guardiola fallout 'lie' & opens door to Man City return - but he's also flattered by Real Madrid transfer links

Joan Cancelo has opened the door to a return to Manchester City in the summer while dismissing talk of a fallout with Pep Guardiola as a "lie".

Cancelo has been loaned to Bayern

Denies falling out with Guardiola

Pleased to hear of Real Madrid interest

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern Munich signed Cancelo on loan in January with a reported €70 million (£62m/$76m) buy option amid speculation the Portugal international had fallen out with Pep Guardiola. However, the 28-year-old has played down talk of a bust-up with the City boss and has not ruled out returning to the club at the end of the season with his loan expires.

WHAT THEY SAID: "People who say that I fought with Guardiola is a lie. I didn't feel important in the team in the last games. I spoke with the coach and he also agreed. And together with the club we decided that I had to leave, that it was the best for me," Cancelo explained to Movistar Plus after Bayern's round of 16 Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain. "I like the new opportunities, it's not against City. I think that at City he has taken the step to the level he wanted to reach, that's where I became the player I am today. I am grateful to both Pep and the club because they gave me everything. My daughter was born in Manchester and it's a club I'll never forget. And who knows, in football you never know and at the end of the year I can return."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Real Madrid were reportedly also offered the chance to sign Cancelo but turned the full-back down after deciding not to spend in January. The full-back says he did not hear from Los Blancos but is flattered the Spanish giants may be interested in his services.

“I did not receive the offer. The truth is that no, but if they say it... I don't know," he added. "If a club like Madrid is behind me, it's a pleasure for me because it's one of the best clubs in the world. I think it's a sign that I'm doing things right."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cancelo's move to Bayern came as something of a shock and it's not clear yet where he will play his football next season. Bayern have confirmed they have held talks with City regarding a permanent move, while the Premier League champions have been linked with a summer move for Ben Chilwell as they do not expect Cancelo to return.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CANCELO? The Portugal international will return to action with Bayern on Saturday in the Bundesliga against Borussia Monchengladbach.