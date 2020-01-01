Canada WNT boss Heiner-Moller to stand down

After two years in change of the national team, leading them to a World Cup quarter-final, the coach has elected to stand down

Canada Soccer have announced that Women’s National Team head coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller will depart the role in August.

The 49-year-old took the role in 2018 and led them to the quarter-finals of the World Cup 12 months ago, though they were defeated by 1-0 in Paris.

Canada had gone winless in their previous four matches, though had tough encounters to negotiate against the world champion U.S. women's national team.

In addition, Canada lost 1-0 to in a mini-tournament in March, where they also drew 0-0 with the and held 2-2.

A statement on Canada Soccer’s official website said: “Canada Soccer have announced that Women’s National Team Head Coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller will leave his role after August 2020.

"Canada Soccer have begun the search for an immediate replacement to lead the Women’s National Team to the Olympic Games in July and August 2021, which were postponed from this year because of the world pandemic.”

Steven Reed, the president of the FA, said: “Canada Soccer wishes Mr. Heiner-Møller all the best in his return to the Danish Football Association and thank him for his contributions to our Women’s National Team Program. He is a highly-regarded coach who gained the respect of the Canadian soccer community in his time with our organization and we thank him for his genuine approach with both players and staff.”

“This was not an easy decision to make because of the quality of the people that I have had the pleasure to work with since my time at Canada Soccer,” Heiner-Moller added.

“As a leader in the women’s game, Canada Soccer’s investment in the Women’s National Team Program will ensure its continued success. I would like to thank the players, staff and Canada Soccer for the opportunity to represent a great nation and program who I have every confidence will return to the podium at Tokyo 2020.”

Canada has won the bronze medal in each of the previous two Olympics Games, the only nation to win medals at both events, while the national team has participated in each of the last seven World Cup tournaments.