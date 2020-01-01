'We can give 15 suspensions every game!' - Can still seeing red over Neymar clash

The Germany international is still fuming over the decision to give him his marching orders following a clash with the PSG man in the Champions League

Emre Can has admitted that he is still in disbelief over being shown a red card for violent conduct following his altercation with Neymar during 's exit at the hands of last month.

The international was given his marching orders by referee Anthony Taylor after he was deemed to have pushed the Brazilian over during the closing stages of the Ligue 1 outfit's 2-0 win over the Bundesliga heavyweights at an empty Parc des Princes.

The incident came with Dortmund chasing an equaliser to send the match to extra-time, when Neymar fell over following a shove from Can as tempers flared in the final minutes.

The result ensured that PSG overturned a 2-1 first leg deficit to progress through to the quarter-finals at the expense of Lucien Favre's side, but speaking over a month after the event, Can has doubled down on his frustration with the decision to send him from the field while his opposite number was only shown a yellow card.

"I still don't know. It just wasn't a red card," he told Bild. "Anyone who knows anything about football knows how often these situations happen. Neymar just threw himself on the field. If that's red, we can give 15 suspensions in every game."

Away from European competition, Dortmund still remain in the hunt for domestic glory, trailing leaders by only four points before the season was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Asked if he believes that his side can still catch the champions, Can affirmed that he and his teammates must not let the circumstances of a potential return behind closed doors faze them.

"Yes, [we can win it]," he added. "Of course it will be difficult but we still play against Bayern and Leipzig. We still have the direct competitors ahead of us. We have to win and games behind closed doors must not be an excuse!"

Can returned to Germany earlier this year after struggling to impress new Juve boss Maurizio Sarri, back in the country for the first time since he left for in 2014.

Since his exit from Anfield, Jurgen Klopp has returned silverware to Merseyside, with a maiden Premier League crown in his side's sights before the shutdown and Can has admitted that the timing is tough for his old club.

"The situation is extremely unfortunate and bitterly straight," he noted. "Of course the championship would be deserved if the season were to be abandoned now, but the team could not celebrate with the fans who are so longing for the title. I hope that the celebration would happen later in that case."

Questioned further on the difference between former Dortmund supremo Klopp and Favre, Can hailed both as superb coaches, stating: "What they have in common [is that] they are great managers.

"Everyone knows Klopp, everyone knows how emotional he is and how close he is to his players, but Favre is also very close to his players off the pitch, he asks us every day how we are doing. That makes us feel important. He is a very polite person, just great."