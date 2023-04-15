Cádiz vs Real Madrid: Lineups and LIVE updates

Real Madrid visit Cádiz with La Liga all but over for last season's champions.

Real Madrid visit 15th-placed Cádiz at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla following their comfortable 2-0 victory over Chelsea in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final earlier this week.

With just 10 games to go in La Liga, Madrid find themselves 13 points behind Barcelona, who have all but secured the league title. Their 3-2 loss against Villarreal at home last weekend reflected just how inconsistent they have been in La Liga since the World Cup.

They had a chance to come within 10 points of Barcelona had they won against Quique Setien's men, given the Catalans' goalless draw against Girona a day later.

On the other hand, Cádiz continue to grind out results and stay above the relegation zone. Sergio González's troops have collected seven points in their last five games, a pretty good record for a team that has collected 31 points in 28 games and are four points above 18th-placed Valencia.

Ever since they earned promotion to La Liga in the 2020-21 season, they have given Real Madrid several problems. Indeed, Cádiz have faced the 35-time league winner five times in La Liga since the beginning of the 2020-21 season, winning once, drawing twice, and losing twice. They will take heart from the fact that they haven't allowed Madrid to dominate this fixture in the last three years.

Cádiz vs Real Madrid confirmed lineups

Cádiz XI (4-4-2): D. Gil; Parra, L. Hernández, Fali, Espino; Bongonda, Fede San Emeterio, Alcaraz, Sobrino; Guardiola, C. Ramos

Real Madrid XI (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Lucas, Militão, Rüdiger, Nacho; Tchouaméni, Ceballos; Valverde, Asensio, Rodrygo; Benzema

Cádiz vs Real Madrid LIVE updates

Real Madrid's upcoming fixtures

Los Blancos will visit Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, April 18, in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final match against Chelsea, having won 2-0 at home in the first leg. They will then take on Celta Vigo next Saturday.