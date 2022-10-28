Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Atletico Madrid will travel to Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla to take on Cadiz in La Liga on Saturday. Diego Simeone will be urging his troops for a reaction after they were eliminated from the Champions League following a draw against Bayer Leverkusen at home. In La Liga, they are eight points adrift of league leaders Real Madrid after 11 rounds, and with Real Sociedad breathing down their neck they will definitely want to pick the three points on offer.
Cadiz have won just once in the league and are currently in the relegation zone with seven points from 11 matches. They have already shipped 22 goals and Atletico's strikers will be eager to put them to the sword.
Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid date & kick-off time
Game:
Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid
Date:
October 29, 2022
Kick-off:
3:15 pm BST / 8:15 am ET / 7:45pm IST
Venue:
Estadio Nueva Mirandilla.
Stream:
|fuboTV (start with free trial)
Cadiz team news & squad
Cadiz are struggling with several injured players. Joseba Zaldua, Momo Mbaye, David Gil, Jon Garrido and Ivan Alejo will be unavailable for the match. They will also miss Isaac Carcelen and Ruben Alacaraz after both were given their marching orders against Rayo Vallecano in their last outing.
Cadiz predicted XI: Ledesma; Cala, L Hernandez, Chust, Espino; Sobrino, Fede, Fernandez, Bongonda; Perez, Negredo.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ledesma, Gil, Aznar
Defenders
Fali, Chust, Cala, Hernandez, Espino, Arzamendia, Carcelen
Midfielders
Blanco, Alarcon, Mari, Alcarez, Fede, Fernandez, Bongonda, Mabil, Ocampo
Forwards
Lozano, Perez, Sobrino, Negredo, Gimenez
Atletico Madrid team news & squad
Atletico will continue to miss Marcos Llorente, Koke, Thomas Lemar and Sergio Reguilon.
Jan Oblak will continue to stand between the sticks with Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Reinaldo and Nahuel Molina as the back four. Rodrigo De Paul could slot in at the centre of the park along with Geoffrey Kondogbia. Angel Correa and Yanick Carrasco might be tasked to provide width, while Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann should lead the line.
Atletico Madrid predicted XI: Oblak; Molina, Gimenez, Savic, Reinildo; Correa, Kondogbia, De Paul, Carrasco; Morata, Griezmann
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Oblak, Grbic, Iturbe.
Defenders
Gimenez, Molina, Hermoso, Reinildo, Fran Gonzalez, Camara, Felipe.
Midfielders
Kondogbia, De Paul, Niguez, Carrasco, Bri, Witsel.
Forwards
Felix, Griezmann, Correa, Morata, Cunha.