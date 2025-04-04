How to buy Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt tickets: Europa League ticket prices, resale tickets & more

You could be present at one of European football's biggest matches of the season

Tottenham fans, young and old, will hark back to previous encounters with Eintracht Frankfurt, as they look to build some positive vibes ahead of their Europa League quarter-final clash with the German outfit. The first leg takes place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 10, before the teams reunite for the vital second leg in Frankfurt on April 17. Don’t miss out on the chance of securing tickets to an absorbing night of European football in London.

Back in the 1981/82 season, Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt met during the last-8 stage of the Cup Winners’ Cup. Tottenham ran out 2-0 winners on home turf thanks to second-half goals from Paul Miller and Micky Hazard. Despite conceding two early goals in Germany a fortnight later, a Glenn Hoddle strike settled Spurs’ nerves and saw them progress 3-2 on aggregate.

40 years later, the sides met again during the original-format group stage of the Champions League. Both picked up a point from a goalless draw in Frankfurt. The following week, Tottenham claimed all the spoils after an exhilarating 3-2 home victory. Those fans who are going to the latest encounter between the sides on April 10 will be hoping to witness another action-packed thriller. You too could be one of them fortunate souls by getting your hands on one of the highly-sought after match tickets.

The Europa League has grown in significance in recent times. UEFA has done a great job of raising the profile of Europe's second most prestigious competition and making it a more thrilling event for football fans. As well as offering clubs the opportunity at winning major silverware, it also now provides an automatic route into next season’s Champions League campaign. Getting your hands on Premier League match tickets can prove to be a tough ask these days, so the Europa League also offers fans a further chance to see their beloved side in action.

Obviously, a hoard of loyal and optimistic Lilywhites are hopeful of seeing Tottenham lift the Europa League trophy aloft at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain on Wednesday, May 21. Ange Postecoglou's posse made an early FA Cup exit and currently resides in the bottom half of the Premier League table, so they are now laser-focused on the European campaign. If those Europa League dreams are dashed along the way though, there could be a lengthy wait for another Spurs’ European quest. That’s another reason why you’ll want to make sure you’re seated for this Eintracht Frankfurt clash. Football nights under the lights are always unique and absorbing and this promises to be one of the highlights of the season to date.

This is the first season Eintracht Frankfurt have played Europa League football since they went all the way in the competition and beat Rangers dramatically on penalties in the 2022 final. That final was staged on Spanish soil, as this year’s edition will be, so the German outfit will be hoping it proves to be a lucky omen. As well as impressing on the European front, ‘The Eagles’ (Die Adler) are looking good for a top-4 spot in the Bundesliga, which would be their best league finish since filling the runners-up slot during the 2011/12 campaign.

Let GOAL help guide you through the process of how you can buy Europa League tickets for the Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt encounter, including where you can buy them, how much they cost and much more.

When is the Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt Europa League match?

When: Thursday, April 10 Kick-off: 8 pm BST Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London has been Tottenham's home ground since 2019. With a capacity of 62,850, it is the 3rd largest football stadium in England after Wembley and Old Trafford. It's a multi-purpose stadium, which features the world's first dividing, retractable football pitch, which reveals a synthetic turf field underneath for the NFL London Games, concerts and other events.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the first and only stadium to be designed specially for NFL games outside of North America. It's officially the home of the NFL in the UK and the first game at the stadium took place in October 2019 when the Chicago Bears clashed with the Oakland Raiders.

Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt Europa League tickets: How much do they cost?

Getty Images Sport

Tottenham announced that the Eintracht Frankfurt match would be a ‘Category C’ encounter, with adult tickets starting from around £35, with junior concessions (under-18s) from £19. There are also a range of premium hospitality options with prices starting from £249 per person.

On resale sites like StubHub, fans can secure seats from as little as €60 for an upper-tier ticket, all the way up to €400 for VIP packages, which offer amazing views.

Where to buy Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt Europa League tickets

Getty Images Sport

Aside from the UEFA Europa League final, you cannot buy tickets for Europa League matches directly through UEFA themselves. Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this year's edition. You must visit the individual club’s website for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there. Capacity is always limited for these Europa League knockout matches and demand often exceeds available allocation.

In addition, fans can purchase Europa League tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid ticket for entry.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub International website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the match you want to go to

Just type the team’s name in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the club’s page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details – especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the match!

How to watch or stream the Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt Europa League match

Getty Images

If you’re unable to buy tickets for the Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt match, it will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT and Virgin Media platforms. Discovery+ Premium is £29.99 per month and available on a monthly rolling contract. This includes TNT Sports and other entertainment channels. Existing BT broadband customers can access TNT Sports for £20 per month. The package consists of TNT Sports and Discovery+.

In Germany, RTL retains UEFA Europa League and Conference League broadcasting rights up until 2027. The media company has covered the Europa League since 2018 and the Conference League since 2021. Matches will continue to be shown by the free-to-air channels RTL and Nitro, as well as by the RTL+ streaming service. In May 2022, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Europa League final victory against Rangers was the ‘most successful TV show of 2022 on RTL’, with an audience of over 9 million viewers tuning in.

How did Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt qualify for the Europa League quarter-finals?

Getty Images Sport

Despite a winless 3-match run during the middle of the league phase, Tottenham started and ended their 8-match Europa League schedule strongly. Postecoglou's men finished in 4th spot in the standings, which meant they progressed straight to the last-16 stage of the knockouts. AZ Alkmaar awaited them and although Tottenham lost 1-0 on Dutch soil, they roared back to life in North London. Two goals from French youngster, Wilson Odobert, and one from James Maddison, saw Tottenham progress to the last-8 with a 3-2 aggregate scoreline.

Eintracht Frankfurt made hard work of their opening league phase assignment, drawing 3-3 with Viktoria Plzen on home soil. However, they got into their Europa League stride with a 3-1 success in Turkey against Besiktas, which was the first of four straight wins for Dino Toppmoller’s men. Although they lost two of their last three league matches (vs Lyon and Roma), Eintracht still finished within the top-8 and headed into the last 16 in fine fettle. It looked like a tough test against Dutch giants Ajax was on the cards, but Frankfurt would ease through 6-2 on aggregate as they won both legs, 2-1 away and 4-1 at home.