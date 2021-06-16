Burnley

Burnley Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

The perennial task begins again for Sean Dyche and Co. as they look to make sure of another season of top-flight survival

Burnley kick off the 2021-22 Premier League season at home to Brighton, with that game at Turf Moor being played on August 14.

See Burnley's full fixture schedule below.

Burnley Premier League 2021-22 fixtures

Date Time Match
14/08/2021 15:00 Burnley v Brighton
21/08/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Burnley
28/08/2021 15:00 Burnley v Leeds United
11/09/2021 15:00 Everton v Burnley
18/09/2021 15:00 Burnley v Arsenal
25/09/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Burnley
02/10/2021 15:00 Burnley v Norwich City
16/10/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Burnley
23/10/2021 15:00 Southampton v Burnley
30/10/2021 15:00 Burnley v Brentford
06/11/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Burnley
20/11/2021 15:00 Burnley v Crystal Palace
27/11/2021 15:00 Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
30/11/2021 19:45 Wolverhampton v Burnley
04/12/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Burnley
11/12/2021 15:00 Burnley v West Ham United
14/12/2021 19:45 Burnley v Watford
18/12/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Burnley
26/12/2021 15:00 Burnley v Everton
28/12/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Burnley
01/01/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Burnley
15/01/2022 15:00 Burnley v Leicester City
22/01/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Burnley
08/02/2022 19:45 Burnley v Manchester United
12/02/2022 15:00 Burnley v Liverpool
19/02/2022 15:00 Brighton v Burnley
26/02/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley
05/03/2022 15:00 Burnley v Chelsea
12/03/2022 15:00 Brentford v Burnley
19/03/2022 15:00 Burnley v Southampton
02/04/2022 15:00 Burnley v Manchester City
09/04/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Burnley
16/04/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Burnley
23/04/2022 15:00 Burnley v Wolverhampton
30/04/2022 15:00 Watford v Burnley
07/05/2022 15:00 Burnley v Aston Villa
15/05/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
22/05/2022 16:00 Burnley v Newcastle United