Burnley Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

The perennial task begins again for Sean Dyche and Co. as they look to make sure of another season of top-flight survival

Burnley kick off the 2021-22 Premier League season at home to Brighton, with that game at Turf Moor being played on August 14.

'I'm fine - under the circumstances' - Eriksen offers update on his condition following collapse with Denmark Burnley Premier League 2021-22 fixtures Date Time Match 14/08/2021 15:00 Burnley v Brighton 21/08/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Burnley 28/08/2021 15:00 Burnley v Leeds United 11/09/2021 15:00 Everton v Burnley 18/09/2021 15:00 Burnley v Arsenal 25/09/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Burnley 02/10/2021 15:00 Burnley v Norwich City 16/10/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Burnley 23/10/2021 15:00 Southampton v Burnley 30/10/2021 15:00 Burnley v Brentford 06/11/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Burnley 20/11/2021 15:00 Burnley v Crystal Palace 27/11/2021 15:00 Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur 30/11/2021 19:45 Wolverhampton v Burnley 04/12/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Burnley 11/12/2021 15:00 Burnley v West Ham United 14/12/2021 19:45 Burnley v Watford 18/12/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Burnley 26/12/2021 15:00 Burnley v Everton 28/12/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Burnley 01/01/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Burnley 15/01/2022 15:00 Burnley v Leicester City 22/01/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Burnley 08/02/2022 19:45 Burnley v Manchester United 12/02/2022 15:00 Burnley v Liverpool 19/02/2022 15:00 Brighton v Burnley 26/02/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley 05/03/2022 15:00 Burnley v Chelsea 12/03/2022 15:00 Brentford v Burnley 19/03/2022 15:00 Burnley v Southampton 02/04/2022 15:00 Burnley v Manchester City 09/04/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Burnley 16/04/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Burnley 23/04/2022 15:00 Burnley v Wolverhampton 30/04/2022 15:00 Watford v Burnley 07/05/2022 15:00 Burnley v Aston Villa 15/05/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley 22/05/2022 16:00 Burnley v Newcastle United