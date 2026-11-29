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Burnley head coach Fabio Celestini has moved to clarify why Jamie Vardy was a high-profile absentee from the squad during Saturday's crucial 1-0 victory against Millwall. The veteran striker's omission caused an immediate stir online after his wife, Rebekah Vardy, appeared to contradict suggestions regarding the reasons for his lack of involvement.

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Celestini explains tactical and medical call

The decision to leave Vardy out of the matchday squad at The Den raised eyebrows across the Championship, particularly as Burnley find themselves embroiled in a difficult battle against relegation. Initial speculation suggested the 39-year-old might have been granted leave for personal reasons, but the Clarets boss used his post-match address to provide a more clinical explanation for the veteran's absence.

Celestini confirmed that he had spoken directly with the former England international on Friday to inform him that he would not be travelling with the group for the fixture. “I talked with Jamie yesterday, telling him he would not be in the squad for this game. Every six months, Jamie has some injections in his back -- because he has spasms -- and we did that during the international break, 10 days ago,” the Burnley manager explained, as quoted by ESPN. “He lost two or three training [sessions] because of this injection and he felt pain in the last two or three days and we decided together to give him rest.”

Social media controversy sparks debate

The official explanation from the club hierarchy followed a pointed social media interaction involving Vardy’s wife. After a fanpage suggested the striker was away spending time with family and watching Leicester City, Rebekah responded directly to the post, stating: "Not true just told not needed!" This comment quickly went viral, fueling rumors of a potential rift between the player and the coaching staff.

Vardy has been a regular fixture for the Lancashire side since arriving as a free agent in September, appearing in nine of the 12 matches he was eligible for prior to the Millwall trip. His only goal for the club so far came in a 2-1 loss to Wolves in October, but his experience remains a vital asset for a squad that currently lacks depth in the final third.

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Squad depth tested in London

With Vardy watching from afar, Celestini opted to start Zeki Amdouni as the focal point of the attack. However, the lack of senior alternatives was evident on the substitutes' bench, which featured 18-year-old Delfim Luwawu. The teenage midfielder is still waiting to make his professional debut, highlighting the slim pickings currently available to the manager as he navigates a congested schedule.

Ironically, the striker's absence fell on the 11th anniversary of his historic Premier League feat, where he became the first player to find the net in 11 straight top-flight matches. While his current side struggled for goals recently, they managed to secure the points on Saturday thanks to a deflected effort from Jaydon Banel, moving them up to 22nd in the standings.

Burnley break winless hoodoo

The narrow win in London provided a massive boost to morale after a historically poor run of form at Turf Moor. Before the trip to Millwall, Burnley had suffered a 2-0 loss to Birmingham City, a result that set a grim English league record of 24 consecutive home matches without a victory. The three points against the Lions ended an eight-game winless streak across all competitions. Celestini will now hope that the "rest" period prescribed for Vardy allows the legendary forward to return to full fitness for the upcoming fixtures.