Bruno Guimaraes leaves the field in tears as top-four hopefuls Newcastle suffer serious injury blow

Bruno Guimaraes left the field of play in tears after injuring himself in the opening stages of Newcastle's match against Fulham on Sunday.

Guimaraes rolled ankle early on

Received two rounds of treatment

Came off in tears at half-time

WHAT HAPPENED? As the half-time whistle blew at St. James' Park, a desolate Guimaraes had to be consoled by team-mates Joelinton and Sean Longstaff. The Brazilian had rolled his ankle early on in the match, and received two separate rounds of treatment from Newcastle's medical staff. The 25-year-old played on despite being in visible discomfort, and his tears just before the break confirmed he would be taking no further part in proceedings.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guimaraes' reaction may also suggest the injury is a serious one, although the extent of the injury has not yet been confirmed. Any long-term absence for their star man would be a hammer blow for Newcastle, whose top-four hopes are very much still alive despite falling to fourth following Manchester United's derby day victory on Saturday.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEWCASTLE? The Magpies will likely be without Guimaraes when they travel to Crystal Palace next Saturday, needing nothing less than three points to keep fifth-placed Tottenham at bay.