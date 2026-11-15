'One of the best midfields in Europe' - Bruno Guimaraes raves about Arsenal partnership with 'complete player' Declan Rice

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Bruno Guimaraes has heaped praise on his Arsenal team-mate Declan Rice, describing the England international as a 'machine' on the pitch. The Brazilian midfielder, who arrived at the Emirates Stadium in a high-profile summer move, believes the duo are already forming one of the most formidable central partnerships in world football.

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A seamless transition at the Emirates

Since making the £75 million switch from Newcastle United to north London, Guimaraes has wasted little time in establishing himself as a vital cog in Mikel Arteta's system. The Brazil international has already racked up 14 appearances for the Gunners, netting important Premier League goals against both Sunderland and Leeds United. His integration has been significantly aided by the presence of Rice, who reached out to the playmaker before the transfer was even finalised.

The 28-year-old revealed that the groundwork for their relationship was laid via a welcoming message from the former West Ham captain. 'Look, I think that ever since he announced I was coming here, everything was practically set,' Guimaraes explained in an interview with ESPN. 'He sent me a message right away saying: "We've had a lot of fights in the past, but now we're friends, we're going to play together. I'm really happy you're coming here. You're going to really raise the level of our team."'

The 'Machine' driving Arsenal forward

Rice joined Arsenal from West Ham in the summer of 2023 for a club-record fee of around £105 million, shortly after captaining the Hammers to Europa Conference League glory. Since arriving at the Emirates Stadium, the England international has established himself as a cornerstone of Arteta's side, helping the Gunners clinch the Premier League title last season alongside two FA Community Shield triumphs.

Guimaraes went on to heap further praise on the England international, adding: 'So he was a guy who had already won me over even before I arrived. We know, I'd say he's a complete player; he's a machine on the field. He can run, I don't know, 22 kilometres in a game without stopping for a second. I was really happy. I'm learning from him, learning a lot from him, since he's a very technical player. So, I think we have one of the best midfields in Europe here, yes, given the number of players we have, and anyway, I think Declan is a guy who's been helping me a lot; I felt right at home.'

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Walking away from a Newcastle legacy

Despite his current happiness in London, Guimaraes confessed that leaving St James' Park was an emotional ordeal. During his five-year stint in the north-east, he became a club icon, captaining the side and leading them to the 2025 Carabao Cup - the Magpies' first major domestic trophy in seven decades. Severing ties with a fanbase that idolised him was a move that required significant soul-searching during the summer transfer window.

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'I think I was one of the most beloved players during my time there, so it was a difficult decision, but in my mind, deep down, I felt I needed a new challenge. After almost five years at Newcastle, I think I'm driven by challenges and wanted a new one. But, to be completely honest, it wasn't an easy decision. I had to think long and hard about it at the time. It was very difficult, too. Right after the World Cup, which was a very turbulent time, so it was difficult for me in many ways.'

Adapting to the Arteta revolution

The tactical demands placed on midfielders at Arsenal differ greatly from the roles Guimaraes occupied under previous management, though his seamless adaptation has helped fire the Gunners to an impressive start this season, sitting top of the Premier League table with 27 points after 10 games - five points clear of second-placed Brighton.

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'But in the end, I chose to make the move. I'm happy here; I'm starting my journey here as well. I think I'm increasingly understanding Arteta's approach, which is completely different from what I was used to doing at Newcastle, and I'm adapting more and more, getting to know the new players better. As I said, it's not easy to switch clubs after nearly five years, when you were already completely used to the routine, to everything. But I think this is a huge challenge, and I'm ready for it.'