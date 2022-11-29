Fernandes insists identity of Portugal scorer vs Uruguay is insignificant after Ronaldo sees goal taken away

Bruno Fernandes has insisted the scorer of Portugal's opener against Uruguay 'doesn't matter' after being credited with it ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

CR7 first to score at five World Cups

Has eight tournament goals in total

Thought he had scored another

WHAT HAPPENED? Coming up against tough group stage opponents Uruguay in their second match, Portugal had yet to find the breakthrough after 54 minutes until Fernandes lofted in a delightful cross. At first, it looked as though Ronaldo had headed the ball in – with the 37-year-old certainly celebrating as though he had – but the goal was officially awarded to his ex-Manchester United teammate.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to media after the game, Fernandes said: "It doesn't matter who scores. Whether it's me or Cristiano Ronaldo. The important thing is to get out of the group. We are in the last 16."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: We all know how important goals are to CR7 and this would have been his 119th for his country. Instead, though, the effort was awarded to Fernandes, who later doubled the scoring from the penalty spot (with Ronaldo substituted off at that stage) to seal the win.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR PORTUGAL? Ronaldo and co. have now secured their place in the last 16 of the World Cup. Even so, you'd fully expect the goal fiend to be chasing more efforts to add to his tally in Portugal's final group stage game against South Korea on December 2.