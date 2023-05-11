Bruno Fernandes says Man Utd 'deserve' top-four finish after proving doubters wrong

Bruno Fernandes insists Manchester United deserve a place in the top four this season, after silencing their early season critics.

Ten Hag's side struggled out of gates

But have commanded top-four spot for months

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese playmaker, who has been United's stand-in captain for most of the season, has dismissed the notion that Erik ten Hag's players are suffering from fatigue and believes they can get over the line and finish in the top four. United's bid for Champions League qualification has faltered in the past week or so with 1-0 defeats at Brighton and West Ham giving Liverpool hope of chasing them down.

WHAT THEY SAID: Fernandes told Sky Sports: "This club has to be in that position. And I think these players deserve to be there too. The team has done a great job this season when no one thought United could be fighting for the top four. At the beginning of the season no one put our team in the top six. We knew we could be even higher. And soon this club will be fighting for even bigger things."

On concerns of fatigue he added: "Tiredness is always there. We play many games so that's normal, but our club we want to play as many games as possible, to be in a position to win trophies and reach finals. You have to find a way to rest when possible."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dropped points in recent games, coupled with Liverpool's impeccable form, have put the pressure on United in fourth place. They hold a one-point advantage over Jurgen Klopp's side, albeit with a game in hand.

WHAT NEXT? United host Wolves at Old Trafford on Saturday and will hope to enjoy some home comforts and pick up a vital three points. Further down the line, Fernandes and company face Manchester City in the FA Cup final on June 3.