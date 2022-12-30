Brighton vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Brighton against Arsenal on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Arsenal will take on Brighton away from home at the Amex Stadium on Saturday in a Premier League encounter.

The Gunners head into this fixture on the back of a convincing 3-1 win over West Ham on Boxing Day and should be full of confidence before taking on the Seagulls. However, Mikel Arteta's men must be on their toes as they have won just two of their last seven league games played on New Year's Eve (D3 L2).

Brighton got the better of Southampton by the same scoreline in their last outing. They have already beaten Arsenal 3-1 in the League Cup in November this season and will look to repeat those heroics.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Brighton vs Arsenal date & kick-off time

Game: Brighton vs Arsenal Date: December 31, 2022 Kick-off: 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET / 11:00pm IST Venue: Amex Stadium Live Stream: fuboTV (Start with a free trial)

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

It can also be watched on UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC and can be streamed on Peacock.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be telecast on the Sky Sports network and it can be streamed via SKY GO Extra.

In India, the match can be watched on the Star Sports network, with steaming available on Hotstar.

Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Brighton team news and squad Moises Caicedo will miss the fixture due to suspension and is likely to be replaced by Billy Gilmour. Jakub Moder is back in training but unlikely to feature, whereas Alexis Mac Allister has not returned to training yet after his World Cup triumph.

Danny Welbeck should recover in time from a muscular problem and might be ready to face his former club, against whom he has a good goalscoring record. However, Adam Webster might not be available. Brighton predicted XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Gilmour, Gross; March, Lallana, Mitoma; Welbeck Position Players Goalkeepers Sanchez, Steele, McGill Defender Dunk, Webster, Colwill, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Lamptey, Veltman Midfielders Gilmour, Gross, March, Sarmiento, Lallana, Mitoma Forwards Trossard, Enciso, Undav, Welbeck, Ferguson, Tolaj, Sarmiento Arsenal team news and squad

Arsenal will continue to miss Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson with no timeline for their respective returns. Oleksandr Zinchenko is fit again to challenge Kieran Tierney for the left-back spot and we could also see the return of Emile Smith Rowe following his groin injury.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is doubtful for the clash as he is suffering from a hamstring strain.

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah