Brighton stars Evan Ferguson, Adam Webster and Igor Julio help GOAL Front Three's Yani land dream trip to Florida in 'Shooting for Kissimmee' challenge

GOAL Front Three's Yani got to experience all that Kissimmee has to offer after a trio of Brighton players used their shooting skills to help him

With another cold, dark English winter setting in, you couldn’t pick a better time to escape it all by jetting across the Atlantic for some well deserved sun - and plenty fun.

And that’s exactly what Yani Ourabah, star of GOAL's Front Three, managed to do after teaming up with Premier League stars Evan Ferguson, Adam Webster and Igor Julio for a unique challenge.

Thanks to Experience Kissimmee, Brighton's shirt sleeve partners, Yani had the unique opportunity to land his perfect trip to Florida - but only if the Seagulls trio had their shooting boots on.

Ferguson, Webster and Igor each had a chance to win an amazing outing for the host of the 'Shooting for Kissimmee' game, which saw three tricky targets inserted into a goal at the club's training centre.

Igor was up first and duly delivered, striking his shot straight down the middle to win Yani a trip to the brilliant Old Town Entertainment District, which offers dining, shopping experiences and thrilling rides.

Webster and Ferguson also stepped up when it mattered most, scoring their efforts to earn visits to the incredible Island H2O Water Park and The Mall at Millenia, which features more than 150 stores.

Yani was understandably delighted with the outcome and soon set off for the Sunshine State, taking in traditional American food, experiences and the exhilarating Mine Blower rollercoaster in Old Town.

He followed it up with a thrilling trip to the H2O Water Park, riding jaw-dropping slides and speedy rapids - all in the warmth of the Florida sun - and rounded off his incredible trip by treating himself to some new gear from the giant Mall at Millenia in Orlando.

Check out the 'Shooting for Kissimmee' challenge and Yani's visit to Florida in the video above, or by clicking here.