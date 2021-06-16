Brighton Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule
Last Updated
Getty
Brighton begin their 2021-22 Premier League campaign with a trip to Turf Moor to face Sean Dyche's Burnley on August 14.
Their first home game of the season comes the following week when they welcome newly promoted Watford to the Amex and that game is followed by a game against Everton on August 28.
More to follow...
Editors' Picks
- Euro 2020 Power Rankings: Italy on the rise, Germany slide
- Unplayable Pogba serves bittersweet reminder of his Ballon d'Or potential as France beat Germany at Euro 2020
- More records for relentless Ronaldo! Portugal's late show leaves Hungary heartbroken in Budapest
- 'I'm fine - under the circumstances' - Eriksen offers update on his condition following collapse with Denmark
See Brighton's full Premier League fixture schedule below.
Brighton Premier League 2021-22 fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Match
|14/08/2021
|15:00
|Burnley v Brighton
|21/08/2021
|15:00
|Brighton v Watford
|28/08/2021
|15:00
|Brighton v Everton
|11/09/2021
|15:00
|Brentford v Brighton
|18/09/2021
|15:00
|Brighton v Leicester City
|25/09/2021
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Brighton
|02/10/2021
|15:00
|Brighton v Arsenal
|16/10/2021
|15:00
|Norwich City v Brighton
|23/10/2021
|15:00
|Brighton v Manchester City
|30/10/2021
|15:00
|Liverpool v Brighton
|06/11/2021
|15:00
|Brighton v Newcastle United
|20/11/2021
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Brighton
|27/11/2021
|15:00
|Brighton v Leeds United
|30/11/2021
|19:45
|West Ham United v Brighton
|04/12/2021
|15:00
|Southampton v Brighton
|11/12/2021
|15:00
|Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur
|14/12/2021
|19:45
|Brighton v Wolverhampton
|18/12/2021
|15:00
|Manchester United v Brighton
|26/12/2021
|15:00
|Brighton v Brentford
|28/12/2021
|15:00
|Chelsea v Brighton
|01/01/2022
|15:00
|Everton v Brighton
|15/01/2022
|15:00
|Brighton v Crystal Palace
|22/01/2022
|15:00
|Leicester City v Brighton
|08/02/2022
|19:45
|Brighton v Chelsea
|12/02/2022
|15:00
|Watford v Brighton
|19/02/2022
|15:00
|Brighton v Burnley
|26/02/2022
|15:00
|Brighton v Aston Villa
|05/03/2022
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Brighton
|12/03/2022
|15:00
|Brighton v Liverpool
|19/03/2022
|15:00
|Manchester City v Brighton
|02/04/2022
|15:00
|Brighton v Norwich City
|09/04/2022
|15:00
|Arsenal v Brighton
|16/04/2022
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton
|23/04/2022
|15:00
|Brighton v Southampton
|30/04/2022
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Brighton
|07/05/2022
|15:00
|Brighton v Manchester United
|15/05/2022
|15:00
|Leeds United v Brighton
|22/05/2022
|16:00
|Brighton v West Ham United