Brighton player ratings vs Getafe: Malick Yalcouyé proves the difference in professional European display

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Brighton & Hove Albion secured a vital 1-0 victory away at Getafe thanks to a second-half header from Malick Yalcouyé. The Seagulls dominated possession in Spain to move onto seven points in the Conference League phase.

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Brighton & Hove Albion produced a mature European performance at the Estadio Coliseum, securing a 1-0 victory over Getafe that underlines their tactical evolution under the current regime. Controlling 61% of the ball, the Seagulls were patient against a stubborn Spanish low block, eventually finding the breakthrough in the 64th minute. The win moves them to seven points in the league phase, effectively recovering momentum after their recent draw with Jablonec.

Tactically, Brighton's 3-4-3 system provided a stable platform, limiting Getafe to just 0.26 Expected Goals (xG) despite the hosts managing 10 shots. While the Seagulls were occasionally wasteful in front of goal - missing four big chances - their defensive discipline was exemplary. The ability to circulate the ball through Michael Svoboda and Pascal Gross allowed them to take the sting out of the match whenever Getafe threatened to apply pressure.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Bart Verbruggen - 8/10

The Dutchman was vital in maintaining the clean sheet, making four saves throughout the 90 minutes. While Getafe's overall xG was low, Verbruggen had to be alert to deny Ivan Azón and Martin Satriano. His distribution remained composed under pressure, providing the first line of attack for the visitors.

Michael Svoboda - 8/10

A statistical giant in this match, Svoboda completed a staggering 69 accurate passes from 75 attempts. He was the primary progressor of the ball from the back, constantly finding channels into the midfield. His positioning was faultless, ensuring Getafe had no clear sights of goal from open play.

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Lewis Dunk - 7/10

The captain played the first 45 minutes and provided his usual aura of calm. He marshalled the back three effectively before being replaced at half-time, likely a pre-planned tactical switch or a fitness management move. He won his aerial duels and ensured the defensive line remained high.

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Olivier Boscagli - 7/10

Boscagli offered excellent balance on the left side of the back three. He was aggressive in his interceptions and supported the midfield during sustained periods of possession. He was substituted in the 78th minute for Ibrahim Osman as Brighton looked to freshen up the energy levels.

Midfield

Joao Costinha - 7/10

Operating as the right-sided wing-back, Costinha was a tireless engine for the team. He recorded 14 defensive interventions and won 6 duels, proving to be a difficult obstacle for Johan Mojica. He also tested David Soria with a long-range effort in the first half.

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Pascal Gross - 7/10

The veteran midfielder was the heartbeat of the side for 70 minutes. He dictated the tempo and was responsible for Brighton's dominance in the middle of the park. While he didn't register an assist, his ability to switch play was crucial in stretching the Getafe defence.

Yasin Ayari - 7/10

Ayari showed glimpses of real quality, particularly with his late runs into the box. He forced a good save from Soria in the 42nd minute and was always available as a passing option. His technical security in tight spaces helped Brighton retain control in the final third.

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Jaouen Hadjam - 6/10

Hadjam was a constant outlet on the left flank. He had a significant chance in the 38th minute following a fast break but saw his effort blocked. While his delivery was occasionally inconsistent, his pace forced Kiko Femenía into a defensive mindset for much of the game.

Attack

Malick Yalcouyé - 9/10

The match-winner. Yalcouyé was the most dangerous player on the pitch, eventually finding the net with a high-quality header in the 64th minute. Beyond the goal, he was a nuisance for the Getafe centre-backs, constantly occupying space between the lines and providing the verticality Brighton needed.

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Jack Hinshelwood - 7/10

Playing in a more advanced role, Hinshelwood showcased his tactical versatility. He worked hard to press the Getafe backline and had a couple of efforts on goal, including a long-range strike late in the second half. His defensive work rate from the front was essential.

Georginio Rutter - 6/10

A frustrating night for the Frenchman in terms of finishing. Rutter led the team with three shots but failed to hit the target with any of them, missing a significant opportunity in the 70th minute. However, his hold-up play and ability to draw defenders away created the space for Yalcouyé to thrive.

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Substitutes & Manager

Luka Vuskovic - 7/10

Introduced at half-time for Dunk, the youngster didn't look out of place. He was dominant in the air and even forced a save with a header of his own in the 57th minute.

Diego Gómez - 6/10

Replaced Gross in the 70th minute to provide fresh legs. He was disciplined in his positioning and helped see out the result in the closing stages.

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Maxim De Cuyper - 6/10

Came on for Hadjam for the final 20 minutes. He offered more defensive solidity on the left as Getafe began to throw more crosses into the box.

Ibrahim Osman - 5/10

Had a golden opportunity to double the lead in the 79th minute from just 5 metres out but failed to hit the target. A let-off for the hosts.

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Matt O'Riley - N/A

Came on in the 89th minute to help wind down the clock.

Manager: Fabian Hürzeler - 8/10

The tactical setup was spot on. By deploying a back three, he nullified Getafe's strike force while ensuring his side maintained total control of the ball. His substitutions were proactive, ensuring the team didn't lose their shape as the intensity increased in the second half.