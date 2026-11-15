'We wanted to frustrate Portugal!' – Denmark boss Brian Riemer reveals secret to humiliating Ronaldo-less Selecao

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Denmark coach Brian Riemer has revealed the tactical masterclass behind his side's stunning 4-1 victory over Portugal in Braga. Riemer praised his players' tactical discipline and audacity on the pitch while also paying a glowing tribute to international football icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

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Stunner in Braga as Denmark crush Portugal

Denmark produced one of their most impressive away performances in recent memory by thrashing Portugal 4-1 at the Municipal Stadium of Braga. Danish coach Brian Riemer masterminded a tactical masterclass that caught the group leaders completely off guard. Rasmus Hojlund bagged a clinical brace, complemented by goals from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Joachim Andersen, handing Portugal their heaviest home defeat in official history.

Riemer reveals tactical blueprint

Speaking after the match, Riemer detailed the exact strategy he designed to suffocate Portugal's star-studded lineup and exploit spaces in transition. The Denmark boss highlighted the importance of controlling possession against a footballing superpower.

"We showed the utmost respect for the Portuguese team. They are one of the best teams in the world," Riemer stated.

"What we managed to do was put pressure on and frustrate Portugal. We were audacious. We wanted to have the ball. If you want to defeat a nation as gigantic in football as Portugal, you need to have the ball. I am very happy with how we imposed ourselves tactically. It was a perfect game in relation to the plan we designed."

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Praise for Daramy and past battles

Riemer also reflected on the intensity of previous encounters against the Selecao, noting how his side's midfield congestion and vertical runs troubled Portugal's backline. He singled out striker Mohamed Daramy for special praise after an extraordinary display running behind the defence.

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"We wanted to populate the midfield and pull the defenders out of their positions. We knew that Hojlund and Daramy could attack the depth. And Daramy had an extraordinary game. I don't understand how he's still playing in the French Second Division," Riemer remarked.

Paying tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo

Before looking ahead to their decisive group fixture against Norway in Copenhagen, Riemer took a moment to acknowledge the historic occasion, marking Portugal's first game since Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement. The Danish coach offered his full respect to the legendary forward.

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"It was a great source of pride to see Cristiano Ronaldo play. He deserves all possible tributes and honors. Changes don't happen overnight. Portugal has lost one of its greatest players of all time," Riemer concluded.