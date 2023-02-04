Brentford vs Southampton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Everything you need to know about how to watch the Brentford vs Southampton match on TV in the UK, US and India.

Brentford host Southampton in a Premier League clash on Saturday.

Thomas Frank's men are unbeaten in their last eight league games which include wins against giants Manchester City and Liverpool. They are currently eighth on the table with 30 points from 20 matches.

Southampton's league form, on the other hand, has been woeful, with the Saints lying at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Brentford vs Southampton date & kick-off time

Game: Brentford vs Southampton Date: February 4, 2023 Kick-off: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET / 8:30 pm IST Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

How to watch Brentford vs Southampton on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), Brentford vs Southampton can be watched on NBC and streamed live on Peacock TV.

The game between Southampton and Brentford is not being telecast in the United Kingdom (UK).

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

Country TV channel Live stream US NBC Peacock TV UK N/A N/A India Star Sports Hotstar

Brentford squad and team news

Thomas Frank will be without Pontus Jansson and Frank Onyeka due to thigh and hamstring injuries, respectively, while Shandon Baptiste is doubtful for the tie.

Brentford predicted XI: Raya; Ajer, Pinnock, Mee; Hickey, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney

Position Players Goalkeepers Raya, Cox, Strakosha, Henry Defenders Pinnock, Ajer, Zanka, Roerslev, Hickey, Mee, Crama Midfielders Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva, Wissa, Mbeumo, Janelt, Damsgaard, Trevitt, Y. Yarmolyuk, E. Yarmolyuk Forwards Ghoddos, Toney, Lewis-Potter, Gilbert

Southampton squad and team news

Nathan Jones will be without players like Tino Livramento, Kyle Walker-Peters, Juan Larios, Moussa Djenepo and Alex McCarthy who are injured and unavailable for the match.

Southampton predicted XI: Bazunu; Bella-Kotchap, Bednarek, Salisu; Bree, Alcaraz, Diallo, Perraud; Ward-Prowse; Mara, Adams