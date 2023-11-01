Brentford slap eye-watering £100m price tag on Chelsea and Arsenal target Ivan Toney as January transfer window approaches - despite eight month ban for betting offences

Brentford have reportedly put a £100m price tag on their star striker Ivan Toney amid interests from Chelsea and Arsenal.

Brentford set price for Toney

Chelsea, Arsenal want the striker

Toney's suspension ends on January 16

WHAT HAPPENED? Toney has been serving an eight-month ban since May after admitting to 232 breaches of FA betting rules and is out of action until January 16. Despite his absence, both Chelsea and Arsenal have shown interest in signing the English international when the transfer window opens in the new year. Keeping in mind the two clubs' interests, The Bees have slapped a £100m price tag on their star striker, according to Sky Sports.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Earlier in September, Brentford manager Thomas Frank had stated that the club would be only willing to sell their star player – who hit 20 goals last season – if they get the right price for him.

WHAT NEXT? After returning from his suspension in mid-January, the 27-year-old forward's primary aim will be to get into Gareth Southgate's England squad for the Euros which will be held in the summer of 2024 in Germany.