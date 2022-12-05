Brazil vs South Korea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Brazil vs South Korea on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom, Africa & India.

Brazil will be looking to progress in the 2022 World Cup with a round of 16 win against South Korea at Stadium 794 on Monday.

Tite's team surrendered their unbeaten run with a loss to Cameroon in their final group stage fixture. They were already through to the last 16 and will be expected to put up a difficult challenge for South Korea with their best lineup set to start the game.

South Korea defied the odds and fought hard till the last minute to beat Portugal in their final group fixture and secure a knockout spot. Brazil, however, are heavy favourites heading into the knockout stage tie as they chase a record-extending sixth World Cup triumph.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, Africa and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Brazil vs South Korea date & kick-off time

Game: Brazil vs South Korea Date: December 5, 2022 Kick-off: 2pm ET / 7pm GMT / 9pm CAT / 12:30am IST (Dec 6) Venue: Stadium 974 Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Brazil vs South Korea on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FOX (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

ITV1 and STV are showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via ITVX and STV Player.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on JioCinema.

Region TV channel Live stream U.S. FOX, Telemundo fuboTV UK ITV1, STV ITVX, STV Player India Sports18 - 1 SD, MTV HD JioCinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Brazil squad and team news

There is positive news from the Brazil camp regarding the ankle injury of their star player Neymar. The Paris Saint-Germain forward is set to return to the pitch against South Korea.

However, the South American side will miss the services of Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles, who have both been ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to injuries.

Brazil possible XI: Alisson; Militao, Marquinhos, Silva, Danilo; Paqueta, Casemiro, Neymar; Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr

Position Players Goalkeepers Alisson, Ederson, Weverton Defenders Alves, Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo, Militao, Telles, Bremer Midfielders Casemiro, Paqueta, Fabinho, Fred, Ribeiro, Guimaraes Forwards Jesus, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr, Antony, Raphinha, Rodrygo, Marinelli, Pedro, Neymar

South Korea squad & team news

For South Korea, Hwang Hee-chan had been out injured due to a hamstring problem but returned to score the match-winning goal off the bench against Portugal.

Kim Min-jae was rested in the last game due to discomfort, but he could also make a return. Lee Kang-in and Kim Young-gwon are doubts for the clash due to injury issues and will be assessed ahead of the game.

South Korea possible XI: Seung-gyu; Moon-hwan, Min-jae, Young-gwon, Jin-su; In-beom, Woo-young; Hee-chan, Kang-in, Heung-min; Gue-sung